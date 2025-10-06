Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has reviewed preliminary data from South Bokor Basin from the 2-D seismic program recently completed on Block VIII ("Project").
Keith Edwards, Technical Manager of EnerCam, comments on South Bokor Basin, "We have a
preliminary view of what appears as a substantial structure in the most southerly South Bokor Basin. The structure, which is an anticline, appears to have roughly 48 square kilometers of closure and has been named the "South Bokor Lead", located between 900-1500 meters from surface. We look forward to confirmation of internal structures upon completion of seismic processing and an integrated geological and geophysical interpretation in November. As we receive more data, and can apply that to the other basins, we look to determine a trend that may develop as we cover the central and more northern portions of the seismic program. M anagement has confirmed the South Bokor Lead as the first drill target identified from the seismic program."
Figure 1 : The map above is based on 7 East West lines and is the map of a major unconformity that is clearly visible on the seismic. Layers above the mapped horizon are thought to be Cretaceous-Jurassic age while the layers below are thought to be Lower Jurassic to Permian in age. This hypothesis is based on analogs in the Khorat Plateau in Thailand.
The anticline identified as the South Bokor Lead results from the interpretation of the first of four subbasins the seismic program covered on Block VIII and was the first area on which seismic was shot early in August and the first data to be received. The remaining data from other areas of seismic is expected in segments by the latter part of October and the interpretation of that data will continue and follow thereafter.
Structural Anticline
Figure 2 Diagram of typical anticline where compression forces a arch structure where fluids may collect and be forced to the uppermost portion of the dome. Top of the anticline lies between two sets of semi-parallel surface hills, one side of which has a gentler slope than the other. Reference: geowhy.com, Oregon Basin Oil Field, Geology of Wyoming.
Anticlines contribute to the majority of oil and gas discoveries globally. However, in order to trap hydrocarbons, there must be an impermeable layer of rock on the top surface of the dome to hold the hydrocarbons in place, one of the elements which only drilling can prove.
The mission for EnerCam is to discover Cambodia's first commercial onshore oil and gas, as currently the country imports all its hydrocarbon-based energy products, spending several billion dollars per year. (reference: Cambodia imports: oec.world/en/profile/country/khm). The seismic program included 24 lines across three provinces, employed 38 Khmer residents with 15 contractors coming from Thailand with the EnviroSeis equipment.
Edwards provides further comments, " The Khmer teams were amazing, happy to learn and accomplished the work, despite the challenges. The initial seismic data clearly shows the gross structure and various bright spots and unconformities, but we have only just started the interpretation and need more time to refine and draw definitive conclusions."
Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam, comments " Proving there is commercial oil and gas in Cambodia starts with seismic giving us sufficient information to determine drill targets. Based on that, we are very pleased with now knowing the first subbasin is an anticline with four way closure. This is the foundation for building out a robust program as we advance to more interpretation across the area of seismic completed. Drilling is the only way to prove an oil and gas resource, and with no history of onshore drilling in Cambodia, the process of determining the best targets takes longer. We still have three more subbasins to cover, so by the end of this year the science will tell us if we can plan a multi-hole exploratory drill program for next year."
Figure 3 : An EW seismic line over the South Bokor Structure
A description of the seismic from professional geologist Justin Snelling follows. "Our preliminary view of the seismic reflections across the top of the structure is that they are mostly sub-parallel bedded, with seismic features that encourage us to believe there may be a thick sealing mudstone band which can form a good seal just above the mapped surface. The reflections within the anticline are discontinuous, structurally more complex, and display higher amplitudes, encouraging us to hope for significant reservoir rock development. If we are correct in our assumptions, then it is likely that fluids are trapped within this closed structure. Until the structure is drilled however, and actual petrophysical data gathered, there is no way to know what the composition of these rocks might be, nor that of any hydrocarbon fluids which may have been trapped within this four-way closure, or yet the potential value of any such resources trapped in this structure."
Additional processing and interpretation is ongoing across the entire 24 lines of completed seismic.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions. The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometers, making the just over 4270 square kilometers. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
