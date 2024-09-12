Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms (the "Agreement") with the State of Mali (the "State") in connection with the ongoing operation and governance of the Fekola Complex, including the development of both the underground project at the Fekola Mine (owned 80% by B2Gold and 20% by the State of Mali) and Fekola Regional. The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal pits and Fekola underground) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto, and Bakolobi permits) and the Dandoko permit), which is located approximately 20 kilometers ("km") from the Fekola Mine. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics
Description
Positive progress on the development of Ora Gold’s (ASX:OAU) Crown Prince project is a key factor in Argonaut Securities’ recent equity research report issuing a speculative buy recommendation for Ora Gold.
“OAU is making steady progress on its Crown Prince development targeting first production towards the middle of next year. Once in production, we expect Crown Prince to be a high-margin, open-pit operation with a ~2-year mine-life,” the report said,
The report also noted the potential for extending the mine life given recent “encouraging exploration results” at Crown Prince.
“We make a slight price target increase to $0.019 ($0.018 prior) and maintain our speculative buy recommendation,” the report said. The valuation is modeled based on Ora Gold entering production in the second quarter of 2026, with a small but high-grade open pit mine returning cash flows.
Crown Prince (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate
The project’s prospects are further de-risked by the ore purchase agreement with Westgold (ASX:WGX), the report said.
Key Highlights:
- Diamond drilling for geotechnical studies is currently underway to finalise the open pit designs for Crown Prince. Environmental studies have been completed and metallurgy work indicates excellent free milling material with total recoveries ranging between 98 to 99 percent.
- OAU plans to submit a mining proposal to DEMIRS mid to late H2 of CY2024. OAU’s cash position totalling AU$7 million is expected to fund development work up to a decision to mine. Pre-production capex and working capital requirements for Crown Prince is AU$15 million.
- An updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) is expected in October 2024. Current MRE totals 240 koz at 4.1 g/t gold with 67 percent in the indicated category.
- Despite its relatively small production size, Crown Prince is one of the highest margin development projects, with a resource that includes 164 koz shallow high-grade (5.2 g/t gold) ounces, driving a compelling economics.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Ora Gold Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Ora Gold Limited
Investor Insight: Why Ora Gold Stands Out
For investors with an eye on mining stocks, Ora Gold (ASX:OAU) presents a unique opportunity. The company's shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit, significant land package in the prolific Murchison goldfields, and strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources, positions it as a noteworthy contender in the Western Australian gold exploration space. As Ora Gold continues to navigate the path to production, its journey is one that astute investors will watch with keen interest.
Overview
Within the heart of Australia's Murchison gold district, a region host to +35 Moz gold endowment (historic production and current resources), stands Ora Gold, a forward-thinking gold explorer with a clear strategy to maximise shareholder value driven by a highly experienced management team. The company’s value proposition centres on growing and de-risking its shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit (part of the company’s Garden Gully gold project) and a strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources, offering a clear pathway to production and cash flow generation.
Key Project
Garden Gully
Ora Gold’s flagship Garden Gully gold project is located c. 20 kilometres north-west of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The project boasts a 677 square kilometre tenement package that covers the Abbotts Greenstone Belt. The project includes granted mining leases and Native Title agreements in place over the Crown Prince, Abbotts and Lydia prospects. Garden Gully is in close proximity to a number of operating gold mines and existing gold processing facilities.
Ora Gold has a strong pipeline of exploration and development prospects at Garden Gully, with the most advanced being Crown Prince.
Crown Prince deposit
The company published an updated mineral resource estimate for the Crown Prince deposit of 1.8 Mt at 4.1 g/t gold for 240 koz (68 percent indicated category), which includes a maiden resource for the Southeastern Zone (SEZ) of 1 Mt at 5.2 g/t gold for 164 koz (discovered in late 2022).
The resource is shallow, delineated from surface, remains open at depth and along strike, and located within a 300 m x 200 m area demonstrating strong open pit mining potential. There is significant resource growth potential at new mineralised zones at the north eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 m from SEZ).
Ora Gold also published strong metallurgical performance from advanced test work at Crown Prince with high recovery of gold through gravity and cyanide leach test work, reporting overall gold recovery rates ranging from 98.2 to 99.8 percent.
Recent high-grade gold intersections at SEZ
Westgold Strategic Alliance
Ora Gold announced a strategic alliance and $6 million placement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources.
The Westgold transaction provides a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in a strong gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables Ora Gold to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate development.
The primary aim of the strategic alliance is to fast track the development of Ora Gold’s Crown Prince deposit into production. As part of the strategic alliance, Ora Gold and Westgold will use their best endeavours to agree on the terms of a proposed ore purchase agreement (OPA). Crown Prince is located only 33 km from Westgold’s 1.6 – 1.8 Mtpa Bluebird Mill. A key term of the OPA will include Ora Gold granting Westgold a right of first refusal to the future purchase of all ore produced from tenements owned by Ora to be processed at Bluebird.
In addition to the OPA, the strategic alliance may also encompass other strategic collaboration initiatives such as access to Westgold’s expertise and infrastructure. Upon completion of the strategic placement, Westgold will be an 18.7-percent shareholder (undiluted basis) and have the right, but not the obligation to an Ora Gold board seat and an equity participation right.
Proceeds from the strategic placement and current cash will allow Ora Gold to fast track further resource development, project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince and continue systematic regional exploration across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure.
Major players are increasingly partnering with junior explorers to secure access to high-grade, quality gold resources. Ora Gold's collaboration with Westgold epitomises this movement, setting a blueprint for mutual success in the industry.
Key Focus
The near-term focus for Ora Gold will be further resource growth and rapidly advancing project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince:
- Crown Prince Drilling: Further delineating new high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 metres from SEZ) and resource definition drilling along strike and below 100 metre vertical depth
- Crown Prince Resource: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in September of 2024.
- Crown Prince Development: progress detailed technical programs, preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams and agree on an ore purchase agreement and other strategic collaboration initiatives with Westgold
- Regional: Continue systematic regional exploration programs across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure package
Management Team
Ora Gold is led by a team of experienced professionals with a diverse set of skills and expertise. At the helm of the company's operations is CEO Alex Passmore, a qualified geologist with extensive corporate finance experience to guide Ora Gold's strategic plan. The board is chaired by Rick Crabb, with extensive experience in the legal and mining sectors providing invaluable governance and oversight.
Supporting the company's governance structure, Malcolm Randall serves as a non-executive director, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his tenure in the resource sector, including 25 years at Rio Tinto. Frank DeMarte, director and company secretary, contributes over 39 years of mining industry experience in areas of financial management governance and secretarial practice.
The collective experience of Ora Gold's board and management is a cornerstone of the company's success, positioning it to capitalise on the opportunities within the Garden Gully project and beyond.
For further information on Ora Gold's strategic initiatives and investment opportunities, sign up for a free investor kit.
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 16 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Empire Projects / Chillagoe North Queensland
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) is pleased to report that a recent targeted drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone (>3 g/t Au refer to Figure 1). The zone is within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike.
Highlights
- FNR has recently completed a small RC drilling program at the Empire gold deposit. The program was designed to update and infill the 2020 resource model (see pp 28 to 36 of the Company’s Prospectus lodged with ASX on 10 April 2024 and provide a potential starting point for future mining operations.
- Assays from all 6 drill holes intercepted the high-grade quartz veins that formed the basis of the previous modeling.
4m @ 1.24g/t Au from 28m in FNRRC031
(incl. 1m @ 2.90 g/t Au)
1m @ 1.20g/t Au from 43m in FNRRC031
1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 13m in FNRRC032
3m @ 0.93g/t Au from 50m in FNRRC032
1m @ 14.96g/t Au from 9m in FNRRC033
1m @ 9.05g/t Au from 44m in FNRRC033
1m @ 2.49g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC034
8m @ 3.03g/t Au from 18m in FNRRC034 (incl. 5m @ 4.31 g/t Au)
1m @ 1.32g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC034
1m @ 1.02g/t Au from 41m in FNRRC034
1m @ 2.80g/t Au from 0m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.45g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.24g/t Au from 14m in FNRRC035
6m @ 1.23g/t Au from 29m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.30g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC036
- These results will provide further data to the known resources at the Empire Stockwork. and an updated model. This will enable FNR to update the resource and economic modelling at the current gold prices, with a view to moving into future feasibility studies
- FNR is in a unique position with a mill located less than 20km away from the current mining lease.
- FNR will continue to advance the project.
Table 1 FNR Mineral Resources (see FNR Prospectus lodged 10 April 2024)All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Totals may not sum due to rounding
Figure 1:3D View of Empire Stockworks Block Model
Commenting on the initial assays results the board of Far Northern Resources Ltd, said.
“We are pleased with the assays from the Mining Lease as it will add critical data to the resource model at Empire that is open at depth and in all directions. FNR has been exploring this area for some time and it is pleasing to release some very exciting new gold results from our 2024 drilling campaign that clearly show there is a much bigger picture at play at our Empire Project. We are excited to now have the funding to continue to drill out and model what has the potential to be FNR’s first mine.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Phillips Find Mining Update
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement executed with BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find 1
- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company
- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML
- Mining Proposal submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to develop Phillips Find lodged in early June 2024 with approval expected shortly 2
- The Mining Proposal is the last key approval required to develop Phillips Find
- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore 3
- In light of awaiting final permitting, the milling schedule has been renegotiated with Phillips Find ore treated at FMR Investments Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025
- Timing of cashflows to Horizon are expected to be unaffected as initial cash from gold revenue will repay BML’s working capital prior to splitting out surplus net cashflows on a 50/50 basis towards the end of the project 2
- Pre-production planning is well advanced, with clearing and site establishment crews and the 200 tonne excavator ready to mobilise to site from mid-September 2024 subject to Mining Proposal approval.
Authorised for release by the Board of Directors
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
B2Gold Reaches Agreement on Terms with Mali Government Relating to the Framework for the Fekola Complex; Approvals for Fekola Regional and Fekola Underground to be Expedited
Highlights:
- Exploitation permits for Fekola Regional and approval of exploitation phase of Fekola underground to be expedited: Upon issuance of the exploitation permit for Fekola Regional, mining operations will begin with initial gold production expected to commence in early 2025, with the potential to generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of additional gold production per year from Fekola Regional sources through the trucking of open pit ore to the Fekola mill. Initial gold production from Fekola underground is expected to commence in mid-2025.
- Fekola Mine to continue to be governed by Mali's 2012 Mining Code, with the Fekola Mining Convention remaining in place until 2040; Fekola Regional to be governed by the 2023 Mining Code: For the Fekola Mine, the Agreement includes continued stability of the ownership, income tax and customs regimes and the Company's dispute resolution rights under the Fekola Mining Convention.
- Provides the Fekola Complex a clean slate to move forward under the new economic partnership with the State of Mali: The Agreement contemplates the distribution of all retained earnings currently attributable to the State's 10% ordinary share interest and conversion of that interest to a 10% preferred share interest with priority dividends going forward, and settles any and all existing tax assessments, customs disputes, and other assessments currently outstanding.
In 2022, the State initiated an audit of the mining sector, including a review of existing mining conventions for existing mines. In August 2023, the State issued a new Mining Code (the "2023 Mining Code") and later in 2023 established a commission comprised of Malian Government advisors and representatives (the "Commission") which was tasked with negotiating certain aspects of existing mining conventions and clarifying the application of the 2023 Mining Code to both existing and new mining projects. In July 2024, the State finalized and issued the Implementation Decree for the 2023 Mining Code, which included certain details relating to economic parameters not previously included in the 2023 Mining Code.
Throughout the latter half of 2023 and the first half of 2024, B2Gold continued to hold meetings with the Commission, and such discussions have culminated with finalizing the terms of the Agreement. The Agreement includes an overall framework which covers the settlement of outstanding matters arising from the State's mining audit, income tax and customs audits, as well as clarification and agreement on the application of the 2023 Mining Code to the Fekola Complex going forward. A majority of the Company's obligations under the Agreement remain subject to the completion of certain implementing acts by the State relating to the items discussed below.
The material terms of the Agreement include:
- The Fekola Mine (including Fekola underground) continues to be governed by the 2012 Mining Code and the Fekola Mining Convention through 2040. This includes continued stability of the ownership, income tax and customs regimes and the Company's dispute resolution rights under the Fekola Mining Convention;
- Distribution of all retained earnings currently attributable to the State's 10% ordinary share interest and conversion of that interest to a 10% preferred share interest with priority dividends going forward;
- Settlement of any and all income tax assessments for the period from 2016 through 2023;
- Settlement of any and all customs disputes and assessments that are currently outstanding; and
- Acknowledgement by the State of outstanding value-added tax ("VAT") credits and agreement on a repayment schedule outlining the timing for reimbursement of outstanding VAT, together with clear guidelines on the expectation for reimbursement of VAT going forward.
As outlined above, upon approval of the Fekola Board of Directors and completion of remaining local statutory requirements, Fekola plans on distributing to the State the amount of retained earnings already accruing to the State as at December 31, 2023, from its ordinary share ownership. For 2024 onwards, the State will hold a 20% preference share interest, and the remaining 80% interest in Fekola will continue to be held by B2Gold as an ordinary share interest.
The Company has agreed to begin to pay taxes on Fekola Mine fuel imports that were previously exonerated under the Fekola Mining Convention. To offset the cost of these taxes, the State has agreed to a 2% reduction in revenue-based taxes and royalties to be applied to the entire Fekola Complex, including both the Fekola Mine and Fekola Regional. The 2% reduction in revenue-based taxes and royalties is expected to offset substantially all of the cost of Fekola Mine fuel taxes going forward.
The Fekola Mining Convention stabilized the income tax and customs regimes in place when the Fekola mining license was issued in 2014. Under the terms of the Agreement, B2Gold and the State have agreed that the mining-based tax royalties, which in the Company's view does not meet the definition of an income tax under the 2012 Mining Code, and state infrastructure, local development or mining funds introduced or clarified by the 2023 Mining Code and its related Implementation Decree, will apply to the Fekola Mine. Such mining-based tax royalties and new state infrastructure, local development or mining funds will apply to the Fekola Mine once the related procedures have been implemented by the State. The material terms of the Agreement described above were included in the key estimates used to determine the fair value estimate for the Fekola Complex as of June 30, 2024, which resulted in a non-cash net impairment charge previously disclosed in the second quarter of 2024 financial statements. The Company does not anticipate any significant further changes to the fair value estimate of the Fekola Complex to arise from the application of the Agreement. Under the terms of the Agreement, the State has agreed that the Company will be entitled to realize the benefit of any terms that are more favorable than those agreed to as at the date of the Agreement in the event of any subsequent amendment to the 2023 Mining Code or Implementation Decree.
As part of the Agreement, the State has also committed to issuing the Company the exploitation permits for Fekola Regional and approving the exploitation phase for Fekola underground in an expeditious manner. The development of Fekola Regional is expected to demonstrate positive economics through the enhancement of the overall production profile and the extension of mine life of the Fekola Complex. Based on B2Gold's preliminary planning, Fekola Regional could provide selective higher-grade saprolite material (average annual grade of up to 2.2 grams per tonne gold) to be trucked approximately 20 km and fed into the Fekola mill at a rate of up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum. Trucking of selective higher-grade saprolite material from the Anaconda Area to the Fekola mill will increase the ore processed and has the potential to generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of additional gold production per year from Fekola Regional sources. Importantly, the haul road from Fekola Regional to the Fekola Mine is operational as construction of the haul roads and mining infrastructure (warehouse, workshop, fuel depot and offices) was completed on schedule in 2023. Upon issuance of the exploitation permits for Fekola Regional, mining operations will begin with initial gold production expected to commence in early 2025, and initial gold production from Fekola underground expected to commence in mid-2025.
The 2024 exploration program is currently underway in Mali with a total of $10 million budgeted, with an ongoing focus on discovery of additional high-grade mineralization across the Fekola Complex to supplement feed to the Fekola mill. Significant exploration potential remains across the Fekola Complex to further extend the mine life. A total of 20,000 meters of diamond and reverse circulation drilling is planned for the Fekola Complex in 2024.
About B2Gold
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 800,000 and 870,000 ounces in 2024.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and AISC, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: remaining well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance in 2024; projected gold production, cash operating costs and AISC on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2024; total consolidated gold production of between 800,000 and 870,000 ounces (including 20,000 attributable ounces from Calibre) in 2024; trucking of selective higher grade saprolite material from the Anaconda Area to the Fekola mill having the potential to generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of additional gold production per year from Fekola Regional sources; the receipt of the exploitation permit for Fekola Regional and Fekola Regional production expected to commence at the beginning of 2025; and the receipt of a permit for Fekola underground and Fekola underground commencing operation in mid-2025. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Source: B2Gold Corp.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Stefan Gleason: Gold, Silver Fireworks Ahead — Best Value for Money Right Now
Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals Exchange, shared his thoughts on gold and silver, including what factors are driving the metals right now and how investors can get the best value when making physical purchases.
"Other than looking at gold bars, people would be well served by shifting more to silver in the current environment. And same thing there — silver bars, silver rounds, silver coins if they're bullion coins," he said.
When asked who is buying gold right now, Gleason said demand is coming from Asia and central banks.
"Really in the last year the major driver of the gold price has not been retail demand or even exchange-traded fund demand in the west — Europe, North America and so forth — it's been the east," he said.
Even so, Gleason noted that overall there's been an explosion in US demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, and looking forward to the future he sees physical gold buying picking up as more investors add it to their portfolios.
"I'm very bullish about the future of retail demand," he said, adding that the it would only take one major event to kick off a buying trend. "And as I said, it is way better, way more than it was five years ago."
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and silver, as well as Money Metals' new Idaho-based precious metals depository, which is twice the size of Fort Knox.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?
The much-discussed US election is quickly approaching, and in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris will take on former President Donald Trump on November 5.
In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While diverse factors drive the gold price, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.
In 2020, Biden and Harris presented themselves as a team who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Although Trump ultimately lost that election, his popularity remained steadfast among his base.
During their terms, both the Trump/Pence and the Biden/Harris administrations have increased domestic oil production and increased tariffs on goods from overseas.
During the first debate between Harris and Trump, which took place on September 10, 2024, Harris focused on her platform’s key economic policies, including increased support for first-time home buyers, families and small businesses. She was also committed to investing in diverse forms of energy, including renewables and oil and gas, to reduce dependence on foreign oil.
Meanwhile, Trump maintained a focus on the key issues of his base including policing and immigration, but also discussed his economic plan that would see continued economic pressures on trade with China by increasing tariffs.
When it came to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Harris pledged her support for both Ukraine and other US allies in Europe. While Trump did not say he supported Ukraine, he said he was also committed to ending the war, and planned to push Ukrainian funding to European partners while attempting to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the negotiating table.
The gold price has climbed significantly under both administrations. It is currently holding at historic levels around the US$2,500 mark, more than double its price when Trump took office in 2017. Interest rates are expected to see cuts following a Federal Open Markets Committee meeting on September 17 and 18, which could give gold a further boost in the run-up to election day.
How does gold typically perform post-election, and how has it moved during Trump and Biden's presidencies? While the past doesn't necessarily dictate the future, reviewing gold price trends can help investors plan their election strategy.
How do US elections affect the gold price?
Looking at past US elections can provide insight on how the gold price may move in the days and weeks following November 5. However, on a broad scale, changes post-election tend to normalize fairly quickly.
In an email to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, said he doesn’t see either candidate having a large effect on the price of gold post-election. “The outcome of the election will have ideological consequences, but it’ll make no difference to gold, silver, uranium or the commodities super-cycle,” he said.
In 2016, when Trump ran against Hillary Clinton, the gold price climbed by about US$50 in the weeks leading up to the November 8 election, peaking at just above US$1,300 per ounce on November 4. Following Trump's win gold fell substantially, moving as low as US$1,128 in mid-December. Following that low point, the gold price began to rebound, and by the middle of January 2017 was once again above the US$1,200 level.
Gold price, November 1, 2016, to January 30, 2017.
Chart via Trading Economics.
The 2020 election was on November 3, and in the week leading up to the vote gold was trading at around US$1,900, although it fell as low as US$1,867 on October 30. After the election, the gold price performed positively, spiking from US$1,908 on the day of the vote to US$1,951 on November 6.
However, gold fell back down over the following weeks, and dipped briefly below US$1,800 as vote recounts in Georgia and several districts and legal challenges by Trump’s team dragged on.
Gold price, November 1, 2020, to January 30, 2021.
Chart via Trading Economics.
Gold began to climb again in December ahead of January 6, 2021, when the electoral college met to formalize Biden’s victory. That day, the attack on the US Capitol building, which aimed to stop this process, caused the gold price to plunge from US$1,949 on January 5 to US$1,848 by January 8. The events of January 6 were the start of a decline in the gold price that continued until March 8, when gold bottomed out at US$1,674.80.
Gold's behavior at this time went against the usual trend whereby it performs well amid crisis and turmoil; the decline may been a reaction to the successful affirmation of Biden. Stock markets also reacted opposite to expectations, seeing strong gains on January 6 and 7 as investors and Wall Street believed an economic recovery was in sight.
How did the gold price perform when Trump was president?
The gold price rose substantially during Trump's presidency, increasing from US$1,209 when he assumed office on January 20, 2017, to US$1,839 on his final day, which was January 19, 2021.
While these gains can't be directly attributed to Trump, his actions helped shape the geopolitical landscape both in the US and abroad. During his tenure, trade wars with both allies and competitors were in focus.
China was a key target for Trump. While tariffs on Chinese goods were already in place, his administration applied new restrictions to more items, including steel, electric vehicle batteries and consumer goods. Also under Trump's watch, relations with India fractured and the country lost its preferential trade status with the US. He also withdrew from the Iran nuclear treaty and imposed punishments on anyone who traded with Iran.
These and other “America First” protectionist policies and sanctions implemented by the Trump administration tarnished the image of the US as a reliable trade partner, helping to push the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — away from the US dollar as a global reserve currency.
The BRICS have since expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and other emerging nations, and have increasingly turned toward gold. China and India in particular have increased purchases of gold through their central banks, leading some to speculate that they are attempting to create a new currency that is at least partially backed by gold.
One other factor that drove the gold price during Trump’s term was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and government policies put in place to support citizens and the economy. For example, the former president oversaw multiple stimulus efforts, including packages announced in March 2020 and December 2020. These actions led many to turn to gold as a safe haven out of concern for a weakening US dollar.
A second Trump term would likely bring more of the same protectionist policies. Indeed, his 2024 campaign has similarities to his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. He has reused his “America First'' rhetoric and promised a fresh round of tariffs if elected. Singling out China, Trump has said he would look to implement a 60 percent tariff on all goods imported into the US, a move that would likely increase tensions and the likelihood of a widening division between the countries.
How has the gold price performed with Biden and Harris in office?
Gold has also seen sizable gains during Biden's presidency. The price of gold was US$1,871 when he took over from Trump on January 20, 2021. And while Biden's term as president is not over for another five months, as of July 23, the gold price was trading at about US$2,409. It reached a new record on July 17 of US$2,474.
Again, it's hard to say how many of the Biden administration's policies directly influenced these gains. Geopolitical conflict and black swan events outside of his control all affected the gold market during this time.
For example, Biden and Harris entered office one year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation was ballooning, which typically leads to higher gold prices. The US Federal Reserve has worked to counteract inflation and strengthen the US dollar by raising interest rates beginning in 2022, a move that tempered the gold price for a time.
Biden came into office on a promise of restoring the US' place in the global community, and while his administration did close rifts among important trading partners like Canada and the EU, tensions with China remain. This rift is a holdover from the Trump administration's more isolationist policies, but has also been representative of a more competitive global trade landscape as the BRICS nations seek to move away from the US dollar and America’s influence on world economics.
Biden has attempted to at least partially mend the US' relationship with China, including by meeting with President Xi Jinping in the summer of 2023. However, a key sticking point in negotiations between the two has been Biden’s continued stance that the US would support Taiwan if China were to invade it; at the same time, he has said that the US does not support Taiwan’s independence. Both of these stances are in line with the US’ longtime position on the matter, but escalating tensions between China and Taiwan have brought this to the forefront.
Harris is unlikely to shift policy when it comes to Taiwan. In a September 2022 meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, she said the US was committed to opposing unilateral actions by China and would maintain the status quo in the South China Sea. The White House added that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait was essential to a free Indo-Pacific region.
Harris discussed trade routes in the region again when she attended the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, in September of 2023. She told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that it's not about pulling out of Southeast Asia, but about de-risking the region and ensuring that American interests were protected.
On an economic level, the Biden administration has distanced itself from China with policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and Chips Act, which support the development of western supply chains for a variety of industries, including clean energy, electric vehicles and semiconductor chips, in part by introducing subsidies for companies that don’t rely on China for their supply chain.
Meanwhile, China has accelerated its de-dollarization efforts, dumping roughly US$50 billion worth of US Treasuries and agency bonds during the first quarter of this year.
Additionally, Biden’s role in implementing a strict set of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 deepened a divide between the US and Russia, as well as the other BRICS nations.
Among other sanctions, the US limited Russia's access to SWIFT, a communications network that helps facilitate the global movement of funds. The US Department of the Treasury also implemented controls that effectively cut off Russia’s central bank and key funds and personnel from accessing the US financial system. Some analysts believe the move may work to undermine the US dollar as the global reserve currency in the long term, as it sent a signal to the rest of the world that the US is willing to effectively weaponize the US dollar.
Watch post-election Fed meeting
Though this year's presidential election may have a limited effect on the price of gold, a rate decision by the Fed may impact the metal's price. Decisions made by the US central bank, which is not controlled by the president, have a strong impact on the US dollar and thus often impact the gold price as well.
The Federal Open Market Committee, which is the board that ultimately decides whether to increase or decrease interest rates, is set to meet from November 6 to 7, just one day after the November 5 election.
After strong expectations for cuts at the beginning of 2024 didn’t pan out, with the Fed still holding rates steady as of July, market participants now expect the Fed to make its first reduction in September.
Gold tends to rise when rates are lower and fall when they are high, but this year gold has reached all-time highs in the face of elevated rates. A post-election rate cut could boost gold further, but with a Fed meetings still to come in September, it's not yet clear how the November meeting will play out.
Investor takeaway
Historically speaking, returns for gold under Democrat and Republican presidents have averaged 11.2 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively. But that might not be the data point investors should focus on.
Which party controls Congress, which is comprised of the House and Senate, has had a far stronger influence on the gold price. Under Democrat-controlled Congresses, gold has averaged a 20.9 percent gain, compared to just 3.9 percent when Congress is controlled by Republicans. In cases where neither controls Congress, gold has averaged 3.5 percent.
With that in mind, investors should consider the effects of policies enacted not only by the executive branch of the US government, but also by Congress and the Senate. Those hoping to use the immediate aftermath of the election outcome to their advantage should also proceed with caution — when it comes to gold, past elections haven't provided great investment opportunities, with losses and gains typically being short-lived.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Latest News
Ora Gold Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.