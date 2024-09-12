Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ora Gold Limited

Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics

Description

Positive progress on the development of Ora Gold’s (ASX:OAU) Crown Prince project is a key factor in Argonaut Securities’ recent equity research report issuing a speculative buy recommendation for Ora Gold.

“OAU is making steady progress on its Crown Prince development targeting first production towards the middle of next year. Once in production, we expect Crown Prince to be a high-margin, open-pit operation with a ~2-year mine-life,” the report said,

The report also noted the potential for extending the mine life given recent “encouraging exploration results” at Crown Prince.

“We make a slight price target increase to $0.019 ($0.018 prior) and maintain our speculative buy recommendation,” the report said. The valuation is modeled based on Ora Gold entering production in the second quarter of 2026, with a small but high-grade open pit mine returning cash flows.

Ora Gold's Crown Prince project's mineral resource estimate.Crown Prince (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate

The project’s prospects are further de-risked by the ore purchase agreement with Westgold (ASX:WGX), the report said.

Key Highlights:

  • Diamond drilling for geotechnical studies is currently underway to finalise the open pit designs for Crown Prince. Environmental studies have been completed and metallurgy work indicates excellent free milling material with total recoveries ranging between 98 to 99 percent.
  • OAU plans to submit a mining proposal to DEMIRS mid to late H2 of CY2024. OAU’s cash position totalling AU$7 million is expected to fund development work up to a decision to mine. Pre-production capex and working capital requirements for Crown Prince is AU$15 million.
  • An updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) is expected in October 2024. Current MRE totals 240 koz at 4.1 g/t gold with 67 percent in the indicated category.
  • Despite its relatively small production size, Crown Prince is one of the highest margin development projects, with a resource that includes 164 koz shallow high-grade (5.2 g/t gold) ounces, driving a compelling economics.


For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

OAU:AU
Ora Gold Limited
Ora Gold Limited

Ora Gold Limited


Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 16 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR)

The Empire Projects / Chillagoe North Queensland

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) is pleased to report that a recent targeted drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone (>3 g/t Au refer to Figure 1). The zone is within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).

B2Gold Reaches Agreement on Terms with Mali Government Relating to the Framework for the Fekola Complex; Approvals for Fekola Regional and Fekola Underground to be Expedited

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms (the "Agreement") with the State of Mali (the "State") in connection with the ongoing operation and governance of the Fekola Complex, including the development of both the underground project at the Fekola Mine (owned 80% by B2Gold and 20% by the State of Mali) and Fekola Regional. The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal pits and Fekola underground) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto, and Bakolobi permits) and the Dandoko permit), which is located approximately 20 kilometers ("km") from the Fekola Mine. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Gold bull with stock chart.

Stefan Gleason: Gold, Silver Fireworks Ahead — Best Value for Money Right Now

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals Exchange, shared his thoughts on gold and silver, including what factors are driving the metals right now and how investors can get the best value when making physical purchases.

"Other than looking at gold bars, people would be well served by shifting more to silver in the current environment. And same thing there — silver bars, silver rounds, silver coins if they're bullion coins," he said.

When asked who is buying gold right now, Gleason said demand is coming from Asia and central banks.

"Really in the last year the major driver of the gold price has not been retail demand or even exchange-traded fund demand in the west — Europe, North America and so forth — it's been the east," he said.

Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

The much-discussed US election is quickly approaching, and in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris will take on former President Donald Trump on November 5.

In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While diverse factors drive the gold price, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

In 2020, Biden and Harris presented themselves as a team who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Although Trump ultimately lost that election, his popularity remained steadfast among his base.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

Ramp Metals Announces Sale of Railroad Valley Project to Canter Resources and Provides Exploration Update

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses

