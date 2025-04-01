LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

Analyst Report Cites Positive Momentum for LaFleur Minerals with Beacon Mill MOU

A recent analyst update from Red Cloud Securities is emphasizing the significance of a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR) and Granada Gold Mine, which could accelerate LaFleur’s path to production. The report highlights the company’s progress toward restarting its 100 percent owned Beacon mill and in advancing its Swanson gold project, both located within the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec, Canada.

According to the report, prepared by Red Cloud mining analyst Taylor Combaluzier, LaFleur’s strategy to leverage its milling infrastructure while advancing its resource base could enhance its position in the Abitibi gold district. Investors will be watching closely for updates on operational milestones and exploration results.

The Beacon Mill in Val-d'Or, Qu\u00e9becBeacon Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Key Takeaways from the Report:

  • Strategic MOU with Granada Gold: The agreement allows both companies to assess the potential for processing Granada’s mineralized material at the Beacon facility. The analyst report views this as an important step in LaFleur’s hub-and-spoke processing strategy.
  • Beacon Mill Restart Potential: The report notes that a restart plan and estimated capital requirements for the 750 tons per day mill are expected by Q2 2025, with potential production targeted for late 2025. Once operational, the mill could process material supporting annual gold production of 30,000 to 40,000 oz.
  • Swanson Project Development: The report highlights Swanson’s existing resource of 188,000 oz (indicated and inferred) and upcoming bulk sampling and metallurgical work as key milestones before advancing to a preliminary economic assessment.
  • Exploration Upside: The report points to LaFleur’s aggressive exploration plans, with drilling at Swanson and historical targets at Jolin and Bartec, as potential drivers for resource growth.
  • Valuation Considerations: While no rating is assigned, the report suggests that successfully restarting the Beacon mill and generating cash flow could lead to a revaluation of LaFleur’s shares.

For the full analyst report, click here.

LaFleur Minerals
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Granada Gold on Milling Assessment for the Granada Gold Project Using the Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Granada Gold on Milling Assessment for the Granada Gold Project Using the Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Granada Gold Mine Inc. ("Granada") (collectively, the "Parties") dated March 25, 2025 to assess the design criteria for processing mineralized material from the Granada Gold Project ("Granada Gold" or the "Project") at the Company's 100%-owned and fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada.

If off-site processing of Granada Gold mineralized material at the Beacon Gold Mill is deemed viable by both parties as part of the MOU, the Parties have the option to enter into a commercial agreement and may undertake a mining and economic study to further evaluate the processing of Granada Gold mineralized material at the Beacon Gold Mill. This study would consider mine design, mining methodology, mining and processing rates, gold production profile, facilities requirements, development schedules, and determine the overall project economics.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Beacon Mill Restart, Results of Annual General and Special Meeting, and Swanson Gold Deposit Exploration and Drilling Updates

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Beacon Mill Restart, Results of Annual General and Special Meeting, and Swanson Gold Deposit Exploration and Drilling Updates

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.

BEACON GOLD MILL RESTART AND SWANSON GOLD PROJECT UPDATES

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

Announces Agreement to Acquire Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Quebec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Suite 1500 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time). Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting via telephone conference must submit votes by Proxy ahead of the proxy deadline of 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on March 5, 2025. The Company has filed Management Proxy Materials for its Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on its corporate website at lafleurminerals.cominvestors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

