Anaergia Secures C$58M Contract with Neogenyx Fuels, Expanding Multi?Year Revenue Visibility and RNG Platform Deployment

Partnership with Neogenyx Fuels reinforces Anaergia's role as a provider of scalable renewable natural gas infrastructure solutions
Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF) (OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia Technologies, has entered into a C$58 million contract with Neogenyx Fuels to deploy its proprietary anaerobic digestion technology at a large-scale agricultural facility in the United States.
Neogenyx Fuels is a newly formed joint venture between Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("HASI"), (NYSE: HASI), focused on developing, owning, and operating advanced energy infrastructure and accelerating the growth of renewable fuels.
This agreement enhances Anaergia's multi-year revenue visibility and reflects increasing demand for proven, scalable renewable natural gas ("RNG") solutions.
Under the agreement, Anaergia will provide turnkey manure handling, processing and digestion systems designed to produce over 4,400 standard cubic feet per minute of biogas, that will be converted by Neogenyx Fuels into pipeline-quality RNG. The Company expects to recognize approximately C$58 million of revenue over the next two years and sees potential for additional deployments as Neogenyx Fuels expands its infrastructure portfolio.
The renewable natural gas sector continues to benefit from strong structural growth, supported by regulatory incentives, energy transition policies, and increasing demand for low-carbon, dispatchable fuel solutions. Large-scale agricultural waste projects represent one of the most attractive and underpenetrated segments within this market.
Neogenyx Fuels combines Ameresco's established capabilities in energy infrastructure development, construction, and operation with HASI's significant experience in financing sustainable assets, creating a well-capitalized platform with the potential to scale renewable fuel production across North America.
"This contract represents an important step in converting Anaergia's technology leadership into visible, contracted revenue streams with high-quality counterparties," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia.
Anaergia's integrated technology platform and global project delivery capabilities position the Company to benefit from increasing capital allocation to renewable fuel infrastructure. The Company continues to pursue additional opportunities with financial sponsors and strategic partners across North America and Europe.
About Neogenyx Fuels
Neogenyx Fuels develops, owns, and operates advanced energy infrastructure, converting raw biogas into usable forms of energy, fuel, and biogenic gases designed for resilience and long-term performance.
For more information: www.neogenyxfuels.com
About Anaergia
Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.
For more information: www.anaergia.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the timing and value of the contracts, funding, goals, duration of operations, expected revenue and benefits of the projects. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the projects, and the capability of the Company's technology with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.
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