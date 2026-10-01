Amplify ETFs Highlights HACK and HAKY During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, is highlighting the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK) and Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY) as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the cybersecurity landscape.

The rise of generative and agentic AI is introducing additional security risks as the technology becomes more widely used. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, 94% of survey respondents expect AI to be the most significant driver of change in cybersecurity this year, while 87% identified AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk in 2025.1

Cybersecurity has also evolved since HACK launched in 2014, when the industry was more heavily focused on protecting corporate networks and endpoints. Today, AI, cloud migration and increasingly connected systems are expanding the range of potential vulnerabilities organizations need to address. Security providers are also incorporating AI into their own tools to help identify and respond to emerging threats.

"Cybersecurity has entered a new phase as organizations rethink security systems built for an earlier digital environment," said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. "AI is changing what needs to be protected, how threats can develop and the tools available to defend against them. That combination is creating a broader modernization cycle across cybersecurity, and HACK and HAKY offer distinct ways to access the companies helping drive that transition."

Launched in November 2014 as the first cybersecurity ETF, HACK provides exposure to companies involved in cybersecurity hardware, software and services. Since its inception, HACK has returned 388.19% cumulatively, including 45.48% year-to-date at NAV as of Aug. 31, 2026, outperforming the Nasdaq-100 Index's 17.14% year-to-date total return. HACK has grown to more than $3.2 billion in assets under management (as of Sept. 28, 2026; click here for Standardized Performance).

HAKY, launched in January 2026, combines cybersecurity exposure with a covered call strategy for investors seeking an income-oriented approach to the theme. The fund targets 15% or greater annual covered call option premium income while also seeking capital appreciation from cybersecurity companies. HAKY has returned 37.98% since inception (NAV as of Aug. 31, 2026; click here for Standardized Performance).

Learn more:

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com. Extraordinary performance is attributable in part to unusually favorable market conditions and may not be repeated or consistently achieved in the future.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $22 billion in assets under management (as of 8/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:
Gregory for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

1 World Economic Forum, Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, Jan. 12, 2026.

Target annualized option premium may vary significantly and will depend on the NAV of the Fund each time the Fund sells the option contracts; actual premiums may be materially higher or lower than the stated target. Distributions are not guaranteed.

Indexes are unmanaged and it's not possible to invest directly in an index. The Nasdaq-100 Index is a modified market-capitalization-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. 

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Narrowly focused investments often exhibit higher volatility. The fund concentrates in technology companies facing intense global competition and various competitive risks, which may pressure margins. Technology companies rely heavily on patents and intellectual property; loss or impairment of these rights can harm profitability. Foreign securities carry political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility, lower liquidity, regulatory uncertainty, and differing accounting standards. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may hold fewer securities than diversified funds. Smaller companies generally have less liquidity and greater price volatility than large-cap firms.

HACK: The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

HAKY: The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.

There is no guarantee distributions will be made. Given market volatility, the actual annualized option premium received may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor's cost basis and could result in higher loss.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HACKarca:hack
HACK
The Conversation (0)
THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief – The digital economy just hit the wall of physics. Paper confidence is dying in real-time. Gold just crossed $4,700/oz in the opening weeks of January. Street consensus now targets $5,000 within the year. AI hyperscalers require 300+ gigawatts of... Keep Reading...
Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire March 27, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G). Since 2018, the global cyber insurance market has experienced remarkable growth beyond the industry average, with coverage volumes tripling over that time frame. Today,... Keep Reading...
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 28, 2023 Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS). Ransomware will attack a company every two seconds, and human behavior is responsible for 85% of successful hacks. With the ever-growing threat facing companies today, Cell Signaling Technology... Keep Reading...
Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 8, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS ) (" Integrated Cyber " or the " Company "), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to introduce its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions services and products tailored to... Keep Reading...
Absolute Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Absolute Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Steady Growth and Improved Profitability Drive Cash Flow of $14 Million USD Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST) (the "Company"), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2023 ended... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Related News

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

precious metals investing

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

base metals investing

RETRANSMISSION: Homeland and Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement at Red Flat

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

base metals investing

Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec