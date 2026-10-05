Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 26, 2026

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website at ir.amkor.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available after the call. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com .

Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Media Relations
Kris Pugsley
Vice President, Marketing Communications
480-786-7499
kris.pugsley@amkor.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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