Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2026

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net sales $1.99 billion
  • Gross profit $364 million, operating income $225 million
  • Net income $191 million, earnings per diluted share $0.76
  • EBITDA $435 million

"Amkor delivered a strong quarter, with record revenue in Computing and Automotive & Industrial end markets and continued margin expansion, despite expected weakness in Communications," said Kevin Engel, Amkor's president and chief executive officer. "We are executing on our strategy, advancing key customer programs and benefiting from expanding customer commitments that improve visibility and support disciplined investment to meet future demand."

Quarterly Financial Results

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Net sales

$1,991

$1,898

$1,987

Gross margin

18.3%

16.8%

14.3%

Operating income

$225

$200

$159

Operating income margin

11.3%

10.5%

8.0%

Net income attributable to Amkor

$191

$174

$127

Earnings per diluted share

$0.76

$0.70

$0.51

EBITDA (1)

$435

$400

$340

(1)

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under "Selected Operating Data."

At September 30, 2026, total cash and short-term investments was $2.4 billion, and total debt was $2.5 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08352 per share on September 22, 2026. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

During the third quarter of 2026, the company purchased approximately $32 million of common stock under its stock repurchase program.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor's guidance for the fourth quarter 2026 (unless otherwise noted):

  • Net sales of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion
  • Gross margin of 18.0% to 19.0%
  • Net income of $160 million to $185 million, or $0.65 to $0.75 per diluted share
  • Full year 2026 capital expenditures updated to approximately $2.5 billion

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com.

Amkor Technology, INC.
Selected Operating Data

Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Net Sales Data:

Net sales (in millions):

Advanced products (1)

$

1,632

$

1,557

$

1,684

Mainstream products (2)

359

341

303

Total net sales

$

1,991

$

1,898

$

1,987

Packaging services

88

%

88

%

89

%

Test services

12

%

12

%

11

%

Net sales from top ten customers

66

%

66

%

73

%

End Market Distribution Data:

Communications (smartphones, tablets)

37

%

42

%

51

%

Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)

26

%

22

%

19

%

Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety)

22

%

22

%

16

%

Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables)

15

%

14

%

14

%

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

Gross Margin Data:

Net sales

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Cost of sales:

Materials

50.7

%

52.6

%

57.5

%

Labor

10.1

%

10.0

%

9.2

%

Depreciation

8.6

%

8.6

%

7.5

%

Other manufacturing

12.3

%

12.0

%

11.5

%

Gross margin

18.3

%

16.8

%

14.3

%

(1)

Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.

(2)

Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

Amkor Technology, INC.
Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:

(in millions)

Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

EBITDA Data:

Net income

$

191

$

175

$

127

Plus: Interest expense

18

17

21

Plus: Income tax expense

39

28

28

Plus: Depreciation & amortization

187

180

164

EBITDA

$

435

$

400

$

340

Amkor Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$

1,990,557

$

1,986,968

$

5,573,223

$

4,819,935

Cost of sales

1,627,028

1,702,478

4,652,072

4,195,965

Gross profit

363,529

284,490

921,151

623,970

Selling, general and administrative

99,026

83,211

274,917

211,541

Research and development

39,792

42,352

121,382

130,012

Total operating expenses

138,818

125,563

396,299

341,553

Operating income

224,711

158,927

524,852

282,417

Interest expense

17,916

21,231

52,597

54,850

Other (income) expense, net

(23,367

)

(16,701

)

(57,390

)

(35,833

)

Total other (income) expense, net

(5,451

)

4,530

(4,793

)

19,017

Income before taxes

230,162

154,397

529,645

263,400

Income tax expense

39,243

27,715

79,891

59,813

Net income

190,919

126,682

449,754

203,587

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(306

)

(93

)

(2,037

)

(1,453

)

Net income attributable to Amkor

$

190,613

$

126,589

$

447,717

$

202,134

Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:

Basic

$

0.77

$

0.51

$

1.81

$

0.82

Diluted

$

0.76

$

0.51

$

1.79

$

0.81

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:

Basic

248,015

247,158

247,827

247,035

Diluted

249,526

248,302

249,712

248,054

Amkor Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,603,015

$

1,378,347

Restricted cash

3,611

Short-term investments

773,181

613,038

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

1,511,028

1,354,825

Inventories

603,792

437,797

Other current assets

125,153

100,754

Total current assets

4,619,780

3,884,761

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,697,784

3,870,808

Operating lease right of use assets

104,721

93,449

Goodwill

17,923

18,003

Restricted cash

198,118

67,776

Other assets

403,898

201,512

Total assets

$

10,042,224

$

8,136,309

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$

149,502

$

162,430

Trade accounts payable

926,205

912,766

Capital expenditures payable

496,129

243,543

Short-term operating lease liability

21,279

23,140

Accrued expenses

535,401

370,093

Total current liabilities

2,128,516

1,711,972

Long-term debt

2,317,733

1,282,816

Pension and severance obligations

73,931

69,218

Long-term operating lease liabilities

62,221

48,549

Other non-current liabilities

623,631

517,467

Total liabilities

5,206,032

3,630,022

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

Common stock

295

294

Additional paid-in capital

2,036,526

2,054,051

Retained earnings

3,012,625

2,627,038

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

15,868

16,833

Treasury stock

(265,648

)

(227,110

)

Total Amkor stockholders' equity

4,799,666

4,471,106

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

36,526

35,181

Total equity

4,836,192

4,506,287

Total liabilities and equity

$

10,042,224

$

8,136,309

Amkor Technology, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

449,754

$

203,587

Depreciation and amortization

537,115

476,277

Other operating activities and non-cash items

(38,560

)

(113

)

Changes in assets and liabilities

(79,964

)

(228,625

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

868,345

451,126

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(1,236,806

)

(472,531

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

35,993

5,142

Proceeds from foreign exchange forward contracts

46,902

51,947

Payments for foreign exchange forward contracts

(43,245

)

(45,784

)

Payments for short-term investments

(951,743

)

(588,012

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

250,404

140,961

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

540,639

350,819

Other investing activities

13,671

2,941

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,344,185

)

(554,517

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,150,000

1,000,000

Payments of long-term debt

(108,444

)

(360,527

)

Payments for debt issuance costs

(21,287

)

(13,235

)

Payments for capped call transactions

(56,350

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

(35,611

)

(44,246

)

Payments of dividends

(62,101

)

(61,299

)

Payments for repurchase of common stock

(32,328

)

Other financing activities

(367

)

(1,830

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

833,512

518,863

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

949

6,630

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

358,621

422,102

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,446,123

1,134,312

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,804,744

$

1,556,414

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue" or "intend," by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • dependence on the cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry and vulnerability to industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;
  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment;
  • fluctuations in operating results and cash flows;
  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and other competitors, including foundries and contract manufacturers;
  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;
  • warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;
  • difficulty achieving the relatively high-capacity utilization rates necessary to realize satisfactory gross margins given our high percentage of fixed costs;
  • our absence of backlog and the short-term nature of our customers' commitments;
  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;
  • fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;
  • a downturn or lower sales to customers in the automotive industry;
  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;
  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs;
  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;
  • dependence on international factories and operations, and risks relating to trade restrictions and regional conflict, including restrictive trade barriers, export controls, tariffs, customs and duties;
  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;
  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;
  • restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;
  • our substantial indebtedness;
  • the effect of interest rate increases on our variable rate indebtedness;
  • fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;
  • terms of our convertible notes could delay or prevent an otherwise beneficial takeover of us, may dilute the ownership interest of existing stockholders or may otherwise adversely affect the price of our common stock;
  • the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the issuance of our convertible notes subject us to counterparty risk;
  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval;
  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;
  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;
  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;
  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for conditional reduced tax rates, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;
  • environmental, health and safety liabilities and expenditures;
  • conditions and obligations in connection with the receipt of government awards and incentives; and
  • natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-K") and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Media Relations
Kris Pugsley
Vice President, Marketing Communications
480-786-7499
kris.pugsley@amkor.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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