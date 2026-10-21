Amkor Technology and NVIDIA Advance Strategic Partnership for AI Infrastructure

New $1.3 billion agreement supports further expansion in South Korea, building on the companies' recent Arizona collaboration
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced additional investments in South Korea for capacity expansion initiatives with NVIDIA. With this latest commitment, Amkor's multi-year agreements with NVIDIA in Arizona and South Korea total $3 billion. The initiatives support growing demand for next-generation AI and accelerated computing platforms.
Advanced packaging technologies are essential to enabling the performance, power efficiency and integration required for next-generation computing systems. The prepayments align Amkor's manufacturing capacity with NVIDIA's long-term growth plans and support increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions.
"Our partnership with NVIDIA underscores the critical role advanced packaging plays in enabling next-generation AI platforms," said Kevin Engel, president and chief executive officer of Amkor Technology. "These investments build on our global manufacturing footprint and strengthen our ability to support customers through our operations in both the United States and South Korea."
"Growing demand for accelerated computing is increasing the need for advanced packaging capacity," said Debora Shoquist, executive vice president, operations of NVIDIA. "Our work with Amkor helps us scale production of current and next-generation platforms while strengthening the resilience of our global supply chain."
This collaboration further strengthens Amkor's role as a strategic manufacturing partner for NVIDIA and reinforces the companies' shared commitment to supporting the continued expansion of AI infrastructure.
Amkor will also exhibit at NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. from Nov. 30 - Dec. 3, where the company will showcase its advanced packaging and test capabilities and engage with customers, policymakers and industry leaders.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com .
Amkor Technology, Inc. Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the demand for and expansion of advanced packaging capacity in the United States and South Korea, demand for next-generation AI and accelerated computing platforms, planned investments, construction timing, and long-term technology roadmaps. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements include, but are not limited to, that there can be no assurance that the Arizona campus will be built on the timeline, at the cost or to the specifications expected or at all or that the campus will generate sales or other benefits of the type or amount expected or at all and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020288781/en/
Kris Pugsley
Vice President, Marketing Communications
kris.pugsley@amkor.com
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations
jennifer.jue@amkor.com