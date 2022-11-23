Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-announces-webcast-of-2022-evercore-isi-healthcare-conference-301686457.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Signs International Partnership Agreement with Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Sirona Biochem Signs International Partnership Agreement with Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that, subsequent to the LOI Sirona and Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") have signed an expanded, international partnership agreement to collaborate on licencing Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, as a pharmaceutical treatment in both animal and human health. The agreement adds human health to the partnership as a result of new licencing opportunities currently in due diligence.

Wanbang (a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical) and Sirona initially signed a licensing agreement for TFC-039, whereby Wanbang obtained the rights to develop the compound as a diabetes treatment in China and Sirona retained the global rights. Sirona has since been in discussions with animal health companies to advance TFC-039 as a treatment for diabetes and chronic kidney disease in companion animals. SGLT2 inhibitors provide an opportunity to treat inflicted animals with an oral medication as opposed to the traditional method of daily insulin injections. More recently, Sirona has entered into due diligence with a large pharmaceutical company with a regional interest in developing the compound for human diabetes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 5 th Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 . Rob Michael vice chairman and president, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, commercial operations, Scott Reents senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Tom Hudson senior vice president, R&D and chief scientific officer, will present at 9:55 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces European Commission Approval of SKYRIZI® for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Active Crohn's Disease

A significantly higher proportion of patients on SKYRIZI achieved clinical remission, endoscopic response, mucosal healing and endoscopic remission at week 12 in induction studies compared to placebo 1 2 3 - A significantly higher proportion of patients achieved clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 52 with SKYRIZI maintenance 1, 2, 3 - Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic inflammatory disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, causing persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain and can require urgent medical care 4, 5 ,6

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced the European Commission (EC) approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab, 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction and 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] maintenance therapy) as the first specific interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy. 1,2,3

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Highlights Blood Cancer Data From Its Growing Oncology Pipeline at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting

- Nearly 65 abstracts, including 15 oral presentations on 7 investigational and approved medicines across 8 cancer types, to be presented at the American Society of Hemaotology (ASH) annual congress

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will present results from nearly 65 company and partner abstracts across 8 types of cancer during the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting ( December 10-13 ) in New Orleans, Louisiana .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Epcoritamab for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma

  • The application is supported by data from EPCORE™ NHL-1 Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including large B-cell lymphoma
  • If approved for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, epcoritamab could become the first subcutaneous bispecific antibody available for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application for epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsedrefractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The application is supported by previously announced results from the LBCL cohort of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of investigational epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Data at ASH 2022 Highlight Innovative Therapeutic Platforms Across a Range of Blood Diseases

New data from our multiple myeloma portfolio across targets and molecular approaches show significant progress toward our goal of transforming the treatment paradigm and improving outcomes for patients

Multiple first disclosures including preliminary Phase 1 data for subcutaneous administration of bispecific T cell engager alnuctamab in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, preliminary Phase 1 results for GPRC5D CAR T in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and first results from the Phase 2 KarMMa-2 trial evaluating Abecma in high-risk multiple myeloma

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×