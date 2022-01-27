Gaming Investing News
The US-facing online poker site that is no stranger to breaking records, is about to set a new one. Americas Cardroom today announced they are returning the OSS Cub3d from February 6 th to March 7th with the $25 million guarantee making it their biggest series ever. "Our last OSS Cub3d this past summer had $20 Million in guaranteed prize pools, making it the biggest series in our history at the time," stated Chris ...

"Our last OSS Cub3d this past summer had $20 Million in guaranteed prize pools, making it the biggest series in our history at the time," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "But with our ever-expanding player base, it only made sense to break the record once again."

The OSS Cub3d is the famous 3-part tourney series made up of the small stakes Mini Online Super Series (MOSS) running February 6 th to 13 th , the flagship Online Super Series (OSS) running February 14 th to 27 th , and the high roller Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from February 28 th to March 7th .

The tournament series has a $1 Million GTD multi-flight Kickoff event ( $215 buy-in) that has its Day 2 on Sunday, February 6 th . There are then three more $1,000,000 GTD tourneys and a $2.5 Million GTD event. Here's a look at the big guaranteed tournaments, including the dates:

  • MOSS $300,000 Main Event ( $55 buy-in) – multiflight with Day 2 on February 13 th
  • OSS $1,000,000 Main Event ( $630 buy-in) – Day 1 on February 27 th
  • BOSS $1,000,000 Main Event ( $2,650 buy-in) – Day 1 on March 6 th
  • BIGMULTIFLIGHT $2,500,000 ( $630 buy-in) – Day 2 on March 7 th
  • BIGMULTIFLIGHT $1,000,000 PKO ( $215 buy-in) – Day 2 on March 7 th
  • BIGMULTIFLIGHT $250,000 ( $22 buy-in) – Day 2 on March 7 th

The OSS Cub3d comes on the heels of Americas Cardroom's $10 Million Venom, which starts Friday, January 21 st . This is the biggest tourney available for U.S. players.

For the full schedule of the OSS Cub3d, visit the promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

