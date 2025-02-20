American Salars to Attend the PDAC Convention in Toronto

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 20 th 2025 American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces its attendance at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Company encourages attendees to meet the American Salars team at Booth #3210 in the Investor's Exchange.
About PDAC
The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events. The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention .
American Salars CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, "We are looking forward to showcasing our portfolio of Lithium assets and connecting with the investment community."
Stock Options
The Company announces that it has granted a total of 1,670,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to certain consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.14 per common share for a period of twelve months from the date of grant.
Shares For Debt
The Company announces it has settled with certain creditors of the Company (the " Creditors ") to settle a debt of $410,622.58 owing to the Creditors through the issuance to the Creditors of an aggregate of 2,933,018 common shares (each, a " Share ") at a price of $0.14 per Share (the " Shares for Debt Transaction "). One Creditor included in the debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $23,625 of debt owing to a corporation owned by Daryn Gordon, the Company's Chief Financial Officer is considered a "related party transaction" . The shares for debt transaction represents a complete settlement of the debt owing in respect to the CFO services provided to the Company by Mr. Gordon.
MI 61-101 Disclosure – Shares for Debt
The proposed issuance of shares referenced herein will be considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The issuance of shares will be completed in reliance on exemptions available under MI 61-101 from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. Specifically, the Shares for Debt Transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company, is not listed on a specified market within the meaning of MI 61-101. Additionally, the issuance is exempt from the minority approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 insofar as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the shares exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
The debt settlement will not create a new control person in the settlement. The Company wishes to complete the Shares for Debt Transaction to improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities. The debt settlement transaction is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") and pursuant to the policies of the CSE, the Shares are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.
Additionally, the Company has terminated its Isla property option.
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the growing global demand for a green energy transition. The Company has a diversified portfolio of Lithium Brine and Hardrock Lithium Projects throughout North and South America.
All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
