American Salars Completes Acquisition of Hardrock LCT Pegmatite Property

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces t hat pursuant the to a share purchase agreement ("144 Agreement") dated for reference February 17, 2025, announced February 18, 2025, it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 1447377 BC Ltd. ("1447377"), a private BC company that owns a 100% interest in the Hardrock LCT Pegmatite Property (the "Property"). The Property consists of 10 mineral claims covering 18,083 hectares, located in the JaguaribeSolonópole region in the State of Ceará, in Northern Brazil.

In accordance with the 144 Agreement, American Salars issued 3,500,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.07 per unit, in exchange for all the issued and outstanding common shares of 1447377 (the "Transaction"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferrable common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Company Share for $0.20 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Transaction, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance as required under applicable securities legislation.

MI 61-101 Disclosure – Acquisition

Mr. Nick Horsley, CEO of the Company, is a director of 1447377 BC Ltd. and an indirect shareholder of 1447377 BC Ltd. and, as such, the acquisition is a related-party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The acquisition is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration to be issued pursuant to the acquisition will not exceed 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization. The Company's two independent board members had due diligence conducted by Mitchell Lavery who reviewed the available geological information to determine if the Company should acquire the property.

ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on , , TikTok , and Instagram .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

" R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

