American Salars Announces Non Brokered Private Placement

American Salars Announces Non Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - JANUARY 29th, 2026 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD $175,000. The private placement will consist of up to 1,666,667 units at a price of $0.105 per unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of twenty-four (24) months at a price of $0.14 per share.

The Company will use the proceeds from the financing for exploration and for general working  capital. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities legislation. In addition, the warrants shall contain certain provisions such that the holder shall only be entitled to exercise such warrants to the extent that the holder will own (together with any person acting jointly or in concert with the holder), directly or indirectly, less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company immediately following such exercise.

ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on , , TikTok, and Instagram.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

 

"R. Nick Horsley"

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

american-salars-lithiumusli-cccse-uslibattery-metals-investing
USLI:CC
The Conversation (0)
American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI)

American Salars Lithium

American Salars Lithium is building a diversified portfolio of lithium assets across the Americas

American Salars Lithium is building a diversified portfolio of lithium assets across the Americas Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2026 phase of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") drill program at... Keep Reading...
Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold Pilbara

Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold Pilbara

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold PilbaraDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver Projects

Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver Projects

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan

Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

Related News

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

base-metals-investing

Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations

energy-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold-investing

Mayfair Gold: Prudently Advancing the Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation