American Salars Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Fully Committed

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 9th, 2026 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to CAD $175,000 at $0.105 per unit consisting of up to 1,666,666 units is now fully subscribed. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of twenty-four (24) months at a price of $0.14 per share.

The Company will use the proceeds from the financing for exploration and for general working capital. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities legislation. This financing is subject to the standard CSE approval.

ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

 

"R. Nick Horsley"

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

