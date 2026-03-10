American Salars Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Petawaga Lithium-Niobium-Uranium Project, Quebec

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, MARCH 10th, 2026 - TheNewswire American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Petawaga Property, Quebec, Canada" prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on the Petawaga Lithium-Niobium-Uranium Project ("Petawaga" or the "Project"). The Report prepared by Isabelle Robillard, P.Geo, M. Sc. ("Robillard") and has an effective date of March 9th, 2026. The Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is published on American Salars' website at www.americansalars.com.
Qualified Persons
All scientific and technical information contained in the Report summarizing the work completed to date on the Project has been reviewed and approved by Isabelle Robillard, P.Geo, M. Sc. an independent Qualified Person ("QP") under the definitions established by NI 43-101. The Report does not contain a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in accordance with NI 43-101.
The QPs have reviewed and verified that the technical information with respect to all the Company's exploration efforts to date contained in the Report are accurate and have approved the written disclosure of such information. The Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.
Petawaga Project Overview:
The Petawaga Project is located in the southwest part of the Grenville Geological Province and straddles the limits of the Baskatong Promontory and the Central Gneissic Belt, two important structural domains separated by a major thrust fault. Historical exploration work reported the presence of several pegmatites located nearby the Petawaga River. Samarskite, euxenite, thorianite, columbite and lepidolite were recognized in these pegmatites1. On a regional scale, the area surrounding Mont-Laurier is known to host several uranium pegmatites and, more lately, niobium and REE-bearing dykes were identified (Boxi, Lac Lyon, Lac Leroux showings). These showings are located on the margin of the Baskatong promontory and Central Metasedimentary Belt, which suggests a favorable context for the emplacement of pegmatites derived from anatexis.
The Company cautions that historical results have not been independently verified and should not be relied upon as current mineral resources. However, the bulk nature of the sampling indicates that the grades were not derived from selective grab specimens but from material collected at meaningful scale.
REFERENCE
-
Corminboeuf, F., 1956. Geological Report, Petawaga Mining Corp;GM 04222 7 p.
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.
