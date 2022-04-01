Technology NewsInvesting News

Presidential Action under U.S. Defense Production Act Authorizes Comprehensive Funding Tools for Battery-Grade Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Manganese and GraphiteAMY's Patented RecycLiCo Process Recovers Four of the Five Defense-Critical MaterialsAmerican Manganese Inc. a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, commented today on the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense ...

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, commented today on the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) of 1950 to accelerate the development of essential battery materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite. Under the longstanding DPA authorities, the Presidential action carries the force of U.S. federal law and opens up funding authorities ranging from federal loans and loan guarantees, to grants financing production facilities, material purchases, and futures contracts

The Presidential Determination states in part:

"The United States depends on unreliable foreign sources for many of the strategic and critical materials necessary for the clean energy transition - such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese for large-capacity batteries. Demand for such materials is projected to increase exponentially as the world transitions to a clean energy economy.

To promote the national defense, the United States must secure a reliable and sustainable supply of such strategic and critical materials. The United States shall, to the extent consistent with the promotion of the national defense, secure the supply of such materials through environmentally responsible domestic mining and processing; recycling and reuse; and recovery from unconventional and secondary sources, such as mine waste. [emphasis added]"

"President Biden's official DPA statement recognizes recycling as an essential means of meeting rising demand," said Larry Reaugh, CEO of American Manganese. "American Manganese, with its RecycLiCo™ process, is well-positioned to deliver sustainable, high-purity supply of four of the five materials the U.S. Government is now prioritizing as essential to its national defense."

American Manganese's patented RecycLiCo™ process is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese to create high-value lithium-ion battery materials for reintegration into new lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

The Company announced on March 15, 2022, that its RecycLiCo demonstration plant in Vancouver, Canada is ready for commissioning and is scheduled to demonstrate continuous operating conditions with a processing capacity of 500 kg/day of lithium-ion battery waste once commissioning is complete. The demonstration plant is intended to validate scaled-up processing efficiencies and qualify the lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt battery materials produced. The company's ultimate business model is to license and joint venture its patented RecycLiCo™ process to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers as an in-house technology that offers a circular supply of critical battery minerals.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

It’s no secret that lithium-ion batteries power the modern world, and all signs point to them being an absolute necessity for future technology. The global market for lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.1 percent between 2021-2026, resulting in a market size of US$168 billion in 2026, a substantial increase from US$46.8 billion in 2019. The stationary energy storage market is expected to drive the market growth, with applications reaching across many industries, from telecoms to solar power generation systems. Lithium-ion batteries are so important to the future that US President Biden issued an executive order declaring a list of metals that are critical to the United States, signaling the vital importance of these metals.

Scientists and engineers around the world are racing towards the development of various lithium-ion battery recycling techniques. The projected surge in demand for these batteries creates an accompanying surge in batteries that need to be recycled 5-8 years later. Much of the research into recycling lithium-ion batteries focuses on reclaiming batteries and giving them second-life applications. However, there are other opportunities to create profitable upcycling processes that make use of production scrap and other waste materials. These recycling and upcycling processes focus on extracting valuable materials from lithium-ion batteries that can be directly used in the production of new batteries.

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY,OTCQB:AMYZF,FSE:2AM) is a technology and critical metals-driven company that is focused on advanced lithium-ion battery upcycling. The company owns two patents (US Patent No. 10,246,343 and US Patent No. 10,308,523) that power its innovative upcycling process. It also owns patents for this process in Japan and Korea. This closed-loop process takes battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and upcycles them into a high-value cathode precursor material. The company also has three mining projects located in the United States and Canada.

Lithium-ion batteries are a 31 percent active cathode material, which is a combination of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. For example, modern cathodes such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide are used in electric vehicles today. The cost of the active cathode material represents 25 percent of the total costs of lithium-ion batteries. This makes the active cathode material an important aspect of lithium-ion battery manufacturing. American Manganese has pioneered a process, called RecycLiCo, that takes battery cathode production waste and black mass from end-of-life batteries and upcycles it into high value cathode precursor material that can be directly integrated into the battery manufacturing process.

RecycLiCo is the company’s flagship project and a clear indicator of the renewed direction of the company. While American Manganese began as a mining company, they’ve since pivoted to developing and commercializing its patented upcycling process. The process is focused on “black mass” a dark substance that’s created by mechanical size reduction of end-of-life batteries and battery production wastes. Black mass is used in the RecycLiCo process to recover 99 percent of lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese, which is astounding compared to the alternative which recovers no lithium and only 40-60 percent of nickel and cobalt.

“Generally, you can mechanically break down a battery into its individual components but we differentiate [between recycling and upcycling] by creating a higher-value product. That’s exactly what we’re doing with the production of the cathode precursor. We highlight the importance of reducing the amount of steps and going directly into a higher-value product,” said Zarko Meseldzija, chief technology officer, in a recent interview.

The current roadmap for the RecycLiCo process is to grow the project from a pilot plant and R&D into a demonstration plant. The company has committed $2.7 million towards the construction and testing of its demonstration plant which plans to further de-risk the process scale-up. Assuming the success of a demonstration plant, the next step is to create a commercial plant, which will cost an estimated $15-20 million. At this time, the company will explore licensing and joint development partnerships to further expand. In October 2021, American Manganese closed a $20 million financing with institutional investors to go towards its road to commercialization.

American Manganese’s Company Highlights

  • American Manganese Inc. is an innovative technology and mining company focused on a patented technology that upcycles lithium-ion batteries and scrap material
  • The company was previously focused on mining, and still holds claims to three properties.
  • American Manganese owns patents for their upcycling process in the United States, Japan and Korea. The long-term plans for the company include leveraging its intellectual property via licensing with strategic partners.
  • The patented RecycLiCo process can extract over 99% of the lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt found in lithium-ion battery black mass.
  • American Manganese is currently scaling up its process into a demonstration plant, with plans to create a commercial plant

The RecycLiCo™ Patented Process: Innovative Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

