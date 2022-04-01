Presidential Action under U.S. Defense Production Act Authorizes Comprehensive Funding Tools for Battery-Grade Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Manganese and GraphiteAMY's Patented RecycLiCo Process Recovers Four of the Five Defense-Critical MaterialsAmerican Manganese Inc. a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, commented today on the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense ...

AMY:CA