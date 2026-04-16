American Express today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hypercard (Hyper), an agentic expense management company, adding to Amex's AI expertise and capabilities across its commercial services business. Hyper's team of AI experts will help American Express continue to build agentic tools and AI-powered solutions that help businesses automate processes and simplify operations.
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American Express to Acquire Hyper, Adding to Its AI Expertise and Expense Management Capabilities
"Our customers want smarter, more efficient ways to manage expenses so they can focus on what's next for their business, and AI has the potential to transform the way businesses get things done," said Raymond Joabar, Group President of Global Commercial Services at American Express. "We're thrilled to welcome Hyper, a team with deep expertise in designing and deploying AI agents, as we build next-generation AI capabilities into our products and services, including our expense management platform launching later this year."
"We're excited to join the team at American Express and work together to help businesses reduce friction in the expense process through AI technology," said Marc Baghadjian, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyper. "Hyper was founded with the ambition to better automate expenses, and we're excited to continue this mission as a part of the Amex team."
Founded in 2022, Hyper has focused on transforming expense management from a manual process into more autonomous workflows, successfully developing native AI agents that auto-categorize and file expenses, check them against budget and policy, and send reminders that submissions are due. In 2024, American Express and Hyper partnered to launch the Hypercard Rewards American Express card with embedded AI-powered expense agents leveraging the Agile Partner Platform. Since then, Hyper has continued to focus and refine its agentic expense management capabilities.
Amex Business Membership brings together award-winning service, best-in-class card products, intelligent software and next-generation AI tools. Last month, Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri outlined the company's strategy and how AI is transforming the way we operate in his annual letter to shareholders, and the company announced plans to integrate the latest AI technology into products and services to help businesses automate processes and operate more efficiently. The acquisition of Hyper builds on these plans by bolstering the company's AI talent and capabilities.
The acquisition is expected to close within the second quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which include American Express' expectations regarding the transaction and plans for launching new and enhanced products, benefits and capabilities, among other matters, contain words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "continue," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to satisfy the closing conditions and consummate the transaction; the underlying assumptions related to the transaction proving to be inaccurate or unrealized; and American Express' ability to integrate Hyper and benefit from its talent and technology, which will depend in part on management's decisions regarding future operations, strategies and business initiatives. A further description of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in American Express' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other reports filed with the SEC. American Express undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Location: U.S.
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American Express
Margaret Manning
margaret.k.manning@aexp.com