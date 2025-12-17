American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on February 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2026.
