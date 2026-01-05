American Express Canada Celebrates Excellence in Rewards Canada's Rankings

 American Express Canada is proud to announce that it has once again earned top honours in Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards and Top Cash Back Credit Card rankings, securing first place in six of eleven categories. The results highlight the enduring value of Amex Membership and reaffirm the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled flexibility, rewards and value across the travel and cash back portfolios:

"This recognition speaks to the power of Amex Membership," said Lili Ibarra, VP, Products, Benefits, Partnerships & Brand, American Express Canada.  "We're committed to delivering exceptional value to our Cardmembers, whether they're earning rewards on daily purchases, unlocking memorable travel experiences, or enjoying the unique offers and benefits that enhance their everyday spending. We are honoured to see our products recognized across so many categories and remain focused on delivering innovation to our Cardmembers."

Our Winning Offerings

Amex Membership stands apart because it delivers value, flexibility, and access in ways Canadians can feel every day. These strengths come to life across our winning offerings.

  1. Value Across Lifestyle Categories: From travel and dining to everyday essentials and cash-back rewards, Amex Canada offers a Card for every lifestyle. Whether Canadians are seeking premium travel experiences, elevated everyday earning potential, or simple, flexible rewards, there is an American Express Card designed to meet their needs.


  2. Best in Class Rewards: The American Express Cobalt Card continues its legacy as Rewards Canada's top overall card for nine consecutive years, recognized for its exceptional earn rates, flexibility and overall value. Cardmembers maximize everyday spending with 5x the points on eats and drinks (monthly spending cap applies), 3x the points on streaming subscriptions, or 2x the points on gas, transit and ride share purchases, making it one of the most compelling rewards propositions in the country.


  3. Access Through Premier Partnerships: This year, Amex Canada expanded its benefits, available to eligible Cardmembers, with new offerings that enhance the value of membership. This includes the opening of the new Aspire Amex Lounge in YUL Airport, access to Canada's top restaurants through Platinum Dining Experiences across Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, and exclusive benefits for Cardmembers at the new Rogers Stadium, providing more ways than ever to experience exceptional access and elevated service.


  4. Elevated Everyday Value Through Partner Benefits: Amex Canada's Member extras program continues to offer meaningful, everyday value. Eligible Cardmembers can enjoy exclusive offers and experiences from leading brands plus opportunities to earn statement credits over 6 or 12 months, enhancing the flexibility and richness of their Membership year-round.

American Express Canada also boasts an extensive list of additional award placings across multiple reward categories. For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards rankings for 2026, please visit: www.rewardscanada.ca/TopTravelCreditCard/. For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Cash Back Credit Cards rankings for 2026, please visit: https://www.rewardscanada.ca/topcashback/.

ABOUT American Express CANADA
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.caamericanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on FacebookXInstagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/05/c1519.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

American ExpressAXPNYSE:AXPFintech Investing
AXP
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prince Silver Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for 2026

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Nextech3D.ai Closes Krafty Labs Acquisition Expanding into a Comprehensive End-to-End AI-Powered Live Events and Experiential Engagement Platform

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Related News

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition

Energy Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for 2026

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction