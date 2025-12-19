American Express Announces Fourth-Quarter 2025 and 2026 Earnings Conference Call Dates

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host live audio webcasts of its earnings conference calls to discuss the company's quarterly financial results on the following dates:
- Fourth-quarter and full-year 2025: Friday, January 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
- First-quarter 2026: Friday, April 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
- Second-quarter 2026: Friday, July 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
- Third-quarter 2026: Friday, October 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
On the dates noted above, the conference call webcasts will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https://ir.americanexpress.com/ . The company's financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website each quarter at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) prior to each conference call, and a webcast replay will be available on the website following each call.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251219172784/en/
Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836
Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574