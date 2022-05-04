Gold Investing News

American Eagle Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that Joel Friedman has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

American Eagle Gold Corp. ("American Eagle Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AE) is pleased to announce that Joel Friedman has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Joel is a finance professional with over 13 years of experience working in the mining and cannabis industries. Most recently, Joel served as the CFO of Khiron Life Sciences Corp, prior to this, he was Vice President, Finance at CannTrust Inc., and Director of Finance at Primero Mining Corp. and senior finance roles at Banro Corporation and Iamgold Corporation. Mr. Friedman began his career at Deloitte in the Real Estate and Resources group, where he worked with a variety of publicly listed clients throughout the mining lifecycle, from exploration to multi-asset operators. Mr. Friedman holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University, Canada.

American Eagle Gold and the Ore Group would also like to announce the departure of Kevin Canario, the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Canario for his dedication of service to the team and the Company's shareholders and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol 'AE'. The Company is focused on exploring its flagship property, Golden Gate. The property is strategically situated on the Cortez trend, which hosts 3 large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The property is located 10km south of Cortez Hills and 5 km south of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as at the two deposit areas.

Anthony Moreau
Chief Executive Officer
amoreau@americaneaglegold.ca
416-644-1567
www.americaneaglegold.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's expectations regarding future operations and other forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the application of the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated by management and the inability to obtain the necessary TSX Venture Exchange approval to complete the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to close the Offering, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, TSX Venture Exchange approval, for the Offering. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

Overview

Nevada is home to the world’s most prolific gold-producing district and ranks the second-largest for known gold resources in the world. While many know the famous Carlin Trend, the state’s more mature Cortez Trend is shaping up to be one of the most prolific areas in the world to be exploring for gold.

Since 1996, Nevada’s Cortez Trend has seen a substantial spike in cumulative gold production, averaging approximately one million ounces a year since. Less than half the age of the Carlin Trend in terms of being a major gold producing district, the Cortez trend has incredible upside and many world-class orebodies yet to be discovered.

American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE) is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring world-class gold deposits in North America. The company’s flagship Golden Trend project sits on the Cortez Trend, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldrush and Cortez Mine, the joint venture between Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Newmont (TSX:NGT).

Golden Trend is strategically situated on the Cortez Trend, which hosts three large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont’s Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The three mines north of Golden Trend host over 50 million oz. of gold reserves and resources. In total, they have produced over 25 million oz. since 1996. Newmont and Barrick’s three world-class properties were discovered ten years after one another, moving southwest along the Cortez trend. Golden Tend is a property southwest of the Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldrush deposit, which was discovered ten years ago.

The property has seen several generations of fieldwork, but no drilling deeper than 600m has been conducted, and only four holes were completed to depths greater than 350m. This lack of drilling creates huge potential for investors if drilling intercepts gold mineralization. Golden Trend is in the best possible location, being attached to Newmont and Barrick’s property. It also has a world-renowned expert in exploring carlin-type orebodies. With the proper plan and work, there is a real possibility that the next world-class orebody on this trend can be uncovered.

American Eagle is part of the Ore Group of companies, whose overall business plan centres on consolidating prospective land packages in mining-friendly jurisdictions and employing a talented team with strong financial and technical expertise. Golden Trend represents an opportunity to make a world-class gold discovery, which is paramount to American Eagle’s growth.

The company’s management team has extensive local and geological knowledge of the Golden Trend regional area, which poises excellent developmental capabilities and advanced exploration targeting American Eagle Gold. Most notably, Mark Bradley, American Eagle Gold’s VP of Exploration, was formerly the principal geologist of exploration opportunities at Barrick Gold and was co-discoverer of the Goldrush deposit. His top expertise in Carlin-type deposits and over 35 years of mining experience adds significant leadership power to the American Eagle Gold management team.

“The company intends to continue developing its property and focus on making smart, creative, accretive deals in the area. Its 2021 exploration plan involves field exploration to develop high probability targets for its drilling campaign to begin in Q3 2021.”

American Eagle Gold has a strong share structure with 56.5 million shares outstanding and a shareholder portfolio made largely of insiders, institutions, and management. Additionally, the company has an excellent financial footing with over $3 million in cash.

Company Highlights

  • American Eagle Gold’s management team comprises world-class experts in Carlin-type deposits and mining exploration. The company’s VP of Exploration, Mark Bradley, brings to the company unique local geographic expertise, including his role as the Cortez project team leader during Barrick Gold’s discovery of the prolific Goldrush mine.
  • American Eagle Gold is a gold and mineral company focused on its flagship Golden Trend project, a relatively underexplored property in Nevada’s Cortez Trend.
  • The Golden Trend property presents the company with exceptional early-stage discovery potential.
  • The company leverages excellent infrastructure, mining-friendly conditions and strategic positioning. Golden Trend is attached to Barrick and Newmont’s Nevada Gold Mines property, which hosts three world-class gold deposits, including Goldrush, which is just 6km Northeast.
  • American Eagle Gold acquired 100 percent interest in the NAK property in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia.

Key Project

Golden Trend Project

The Golden Trend project spans 2,286 acres consisting of 111 claims and lies immediately adjacent to the Goldrush deposit property and southeast of and along trend with the same structure as the Barrick Cortez mine within the Cortez Trend, Nevada.

The Golden Trend property is a Carlin-style gold prospect with large, underground gold systems hosted in lower plate carbonate rocks with the Cortez fault system to the west and the Northern Nevada Rift to the east. A series of northeast-trending, steeply dipping reverse faults transect the property. This geological profile also points to unique anomalous, albeit low level, gold, arsenic and mercury soils, which suggest these structures provided channel ways for mineralized hydrothermal fluids.

Carlin-style host rocks confirm the diagnostic chemical signature and proximity to known multi-million-ounce deposits warrant further exploration across the Golden Trend property. Future exploration will focus on defining drill targets by analyzing the relationship between the productive structures, geochemical anomalism and possible geophysical signature of undercover Carlin-style deposits.

Management Team

Anthony Moreau, CFA - CEO & Director

Anthony Moreau has over ten years of experience in the mining industry. He is also a director of QC Copper & Gold and Orefinders Resources, both TSXV listed companies. Moreau previously worked with IAMGOLD comprising different roles within the organization, most recently Business Development and Innovation. He gained valuable experience working in a continuous improvement function at the Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname. Moreau has spearheaded many industry initiatives, one of them being an international co-op peer benchmarking program owned and run by the participating mining companies.

He leads the Young Mining Professionals Toronto Chapter and is the Co-Chair of the YMP Scholarship Fund. Moreau is a graduate of the Queen’s School of Business and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo. - VP of Exploration

Mark Bradley has over 35 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business. Bradley was Barrick Gold’s Cortez project team leader during the discovery and definition of Barrick Gold’s multi-million-ounce Goldrush deposit. Cortez and Goldrush are located just five kilometres to the northwest and north respectively of American Eagle Gold’s Golden Trend project. For this discovery, he was a co-recipient of the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for International Mineral Discovery from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. During the Goldrush discovery program, he guided and managed the Cortez exploration team of over 20 geologists and over two hundred contracting personnel.

Bradley holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of New Mexico and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona.

Stephen Stewart, M.Sc., MBA - Chairman

Stephen Stewart is the CEO and director of Orefinders Resources Inc. and QC Copper & Gold and a director of Mistango River Resources. He is also managing partner of Minvest Partners, a private group focused on natural resource discovery and development. Stewart is the founder and chairman of the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund, the largest mining-focused charitable organization and fund supporting mining engineering and geology education in Canada.

Stephen holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and a Master of Science from the University of Florida.

Kevin Canario - Chief Financial Officer

Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada.

C.J. Greig and Associates - Advisor

C.J Greig and Associates was founded and is led by well-known exploration geologist Charlie Greig. The C.J Greig and Associates team is highly regarded for its porphyry Cu-Au deposit knowledge and discovery track record. Charlie Greig is the recipient of the BC Association for Mineral Exploration's H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award in 2020, for the discovery of GT Gold Corp.'s Saddle North porphyry Cu-Au deposit and Saddle South epithermal Au deposit in northwest BC. American Eagle Gold is delighted to add to its growing exploration team supported by C.J Greig and Associates' high-quality geological and related services to advance NAK

