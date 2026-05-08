America's Best-selling and Most Awarded Minivan Celebrates the Nation's 250th Anniversary With 2027 Pacifica America250 Special Edition

-

  • Chrysler Pacifica America250 (A250) is the first special-edition package offered on the newly refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica
  • Available in Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue exterior colors, the A250 package features patriotic design elements, including U.S. flag decals and America250 badges on the front doors and liftgate, accented by star decals on the front fascia and body sides
  • Offered on the Select trim with front- or all-wheel drive and seven-passenger seating, the 2027 Pacifica A250 will be limited to 2,100 units for U.S. retail customers
  • 2027 Chrysler Pacifica A250 is open for ordering and will be available at dealers this summer

America's most awarded minivan brand celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary, announcing today that ordering is open for the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica America250 (A250) special edition, a limited-run series designed to honor America's enduring spirit and freedom to explore. Customers can place orders for the Pacifica A250 through their local Chrysler dealer.

"For more than a century, Chrysler has been woven into the fabric of America's automotive and cultural history," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler brand CEO. "The new Pacifica America250 special edition honors that legacy by celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary with a patriotic version of our newly refreshed 2027 Pacifica, featuring commemorative design details together with the versatility, safety and confidence families expect from America's best-selling and most awarded minivan."

Created as part of Stellantis' American brands' official partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization leading the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States this summer, the Chrysler Pacifica A250 blends bold exterior accents and thoughtfully designed interior details with the family-focused versatility that has made Pacifica the most awarded minivan ever. The special edition builds on Pacifica's segment-leading strengths, including the most standard safety and security features in its class and the exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system for both the second and third rows.

Offered on the Select trim with front- or all-wheel drive and seven-passenger seating, the 2027 Pacifica A250 will be limited to 2,100 units for U.S. retail customers.

Commemorative Exterior With Patriotic Details 
Available in Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue exterior colors, the Pacifica A250 showcases its commemorative theme through distinctive new exterior elements, including U.S. flag decals and America250 badges on the front doors and liftgate, accented by star decals on the front fascia and body sides. Fully painted, 20-inch, Foreshadow wheels and blacked-out accents across the upper and lower grilles, roof rack, daylight opening (DLO), badging and rear fascia applique add a sporty, modern edge.

Tailored Interior With Exclusive Touches 
The patriotic touches are adorned throughout the Pacifica A250's spacious seven-passenger interior. Black leather seating features exclusive Ruby Red decorative stitching across all rows, with a blue accent underlayer that subtly emerges through the perforated leather on first- and second-row seats. The driver and front-passenger seatbacks are embossed with an American flag, while coordinated stitching extends to the armrests, doors and instrument panel.

Additional unique interior elements include:

  • Dark Ruby seat belts across all rows
  • Liquid Titanium-painted bezels throughout the cockpit
  • America250 splash screen displayed in the instrument cluster
  • Red, silver and blue-stitched steering wheel with satin chrome bezels
  • Commemorative Chrysler America250 keychain

Pacifica A250 customers who prefer a patriotic theme exclusively inside the vehicle can select an exterior decal-delete option with a $495 credit.

Pricing and Availability 
The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica A250 is open for ordering and will be available at dealers this summer, delivering the unmatched functionality and versatility that have made Pacifica America's best-selling minivan. Manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) for the A250 Package is $2,995.

2027 CHRYSLER PACIFICA A250

FWD

AWD

Pacifica Select

$43,545

$46,540

A250 Package

$2,995

$2,995

MSRP

$46,540

$49,535

*All prices exclude tax, titles, fees and $1,995 destination charge.

Chrysler Brand
Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: chrysler.com
Facebook: facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: @chrysler
X: @chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/chrysler or youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-best-selling-and-most-awarded-minivan-celebrates-the-nations-250th-anniversary-with-2027-pacifica-america250-special-edition-302766645.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLAnyse:stla
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Related News

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

battery metals investing

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

battery metals investing

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

precious metals investing

Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration

phosphate investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Phosphate Soars on Exploration Permit

gold investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds