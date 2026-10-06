AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. ET 2 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via AMD's Investor Relations website: ir.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.AMD.com.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

  • UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026.
  • Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026.

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website: ir.amd.com.

About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Carolyn Guss
AMD Communications
corporate.pressinquiry@amd.com

Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
investor.relations@amd.com


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