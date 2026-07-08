AMD to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD (NASDAQ: www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD Investor Relations website ir.AMD.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.AMD.com.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events for the financial community:

  • KeyBanc's Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
  • Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026
  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Carolyn Guss
AMD Communications
corporate.pressinquiry@amd.com 

Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
investor.relations@amd.com 


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