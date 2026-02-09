AMD Hires Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer

Today www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD (NASDAQ: www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD) announced that Ariel Kelman has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Kelman will lead the www.AMD.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AMD global marketing organization, overseeing brand, communications, events, developer relations and go-to-market strategy.

Kelman will report to Ruth Cotter, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, and will work closely with the AMD executive team to deepen engagement with customers, partners, developers and the broader technology ecosystem as AMD continues to scale its product and solutions leadership.

"Ariel is a proven marketing leader with deep experience building brands, driving marketing impact at scale and connecting innovation to customer value," said Cotter. "As AMD continues to expand our portfolio and deliver industry-leading high-performance and AI solutions across data center, embedded, client and gaming, Ariel's leadership will be instrumental in sharpening our storytelling, advancing our marketing organization and accelerating our momentum."

Kelman brings more than two decades of experience leading global marketing organizations at some of the world's most respected enterprise and technology companies. Most recently, he served as president and CMO at Salesforce, where he led the company's global marketing organization. He also held senior leadership roles at Amazon Web Services and Oracle, where he helped scale and modernize global marketing teams during periods of rapid growth.

"I'm thrilled to join AMD at such an exciting moment in the company's journey," said Kelman. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to elevate the AMD brand, deepen engagement with customers and partners and capture the massive AI data center opportunity enabled by AMD's uniquely differentiated products. That combination is what energizes me most."

About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

Contact:
Brandi Martina
AMD Communications
(512) 705-1720
brandi.martina@amd.com

Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
+1 720-652-3965
liz.stine@amd.com


