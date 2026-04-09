Amazon Pharmacy to Offer Eli Lilly and Company's New GLP-1 Pill Foundayo via Same-Day Delivery

Amazon Pharmacy offers real-time medication availability, transparent pricing starting as low as $1 per day with insurance and $5 per day for cash pay with automatic manufacturer-sponsored coupons, soon available via in-office kiosks within minutes
Amazon Pharmacy (NASDAQ: AMZN), a full-service digital pharmacy that offers fast medication delivery directly to customers' homes, now offers Eli Lilly and Company's recently approved GLP-1 medication, Foundayo™, a once daily oral treatment for adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems.
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Customers with a valid prescription can order Foundayo through Amazon Pharmacy, see real-time medication availability and transparent pricing, and receive fast medication delivery directly to their door nationwide.
Customers with a valid prescription can order Foundayo through Amazon Pharmacy, see real-time medication availability and transparent pricing, and receive fast medication delivery directly to their door nationwide. With insurance, pricing starts as low as $1 per day or $25 per month. For cash pay customers, pricing is $5 per day or $149 per month. Manufacturer-sponsored coupons are applied automatically before checkout.
By leveraging Amazon's delivery logistics network, Amazon Pharmacy will offer Foundayo via its Same-Day Delivery service in nearly 3,000 cities and towns, expanding to nearly 4,500 by year end. In remote areas where the nearest brick-and-mortar pharmacy can be more than a 45-minute to 60-minute drive away, next-day, two-day and three-day prescription delivery will be offered where other mail-order delivery services take between five and 10 days.
Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Foundayo through patient-centered delivery offerings designed to meet customers at their point of need. Customers will soon be able to access medications through our fast and reliable home delivery service and within minutes through in-office, licensed pharmacist-supported kiosks at select One Medical locations immediately after medical appointments, allowing them to skip long pharmacy lines.
"Amazon Pharmacy is reducing barriers for customers to access new weight management treatments like Foundayo," said Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "We are giving customers faster treatment options with our Same-Day Delivery offering, easy ways to save with automatically applied manufacturer coupons and the price transparency they need to make informed decisions about their care."
"At Lilly, we believe that medications can best fulfill their promise when patients can actually access them," said Laura Steele, Group Vice President of U.S. Cardiometabolic Health at Eli Lilly and Company. "If prescribed, patients may be able to have Foundayo on their doorstep the same day or walk out of their doctor's office with it in-hand in Los Angeles — eliminating the waiting and uncertainty that patients may face when starting their treatment journey."
Amazon Pharmacy has delivered GLP-1 medications since 2021 and provides 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists and automatically applies manufacturer-sponsored coupons at checkout. It also collaborates with LillyDirect to provide insured customers with fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to customers' homes. To date, customers have saved more than $200 million through automatic coupons, with GLP-1 medications representing the largest savings category.
For comprehensive weight management support, Amazon One Medical offers personalized clinical evaluations, evidence-based treatment recommendations and ongoing care management tailored to individual health needs and goals.
Customers nationwide receive free, fast delivery on their first order of each new medication. Visit pharmacy.amazon.com or choose Amazon Pharmacy in the Amazon app to get started.
About Amazon Pharmacy
Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and Same-Day Delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.
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