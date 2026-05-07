Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to New Ozempic® Pill via Same-Day Delivery, Kiosks

Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to New Ozempic® Pill via Same-Day Delivery, Kiosks

For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, Amazon Pharmacy offers real-time medication availability, transparent pricing, automatic manufacturer-sponsored coupon savings, Same-Day Delivery and in-office kiosk pickup of the only approved oral GLP-1 medication to treat the condition.

Amazon Pharmacy (NASDAQ: AMZN), a full-service digital pharmacy that delivers medications directly to customers' homes, is expanding access to Novo Nordisk's Ozempic® pill, the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 medication to treat type 2 diabetes. Amazon Pharmacy will offer Same-Day prescription delivery and pickup within minutes through in-office kiosk locations soon, addressing a critical access gap for the more than 36 million Americans living with type 2 diabetes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506335808/en/

For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, Amazon Pharmacy offers real-time medication availability, transparent pricing, automatic manufacturer-sponsored coupon savings, Same-Day Delivery and in-office kiosk pickup of the only approved oral GLP-1 medication to treat the condition.

For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, Amazon Pharmacy offers real-time medication availability, transparent pricing, automatic manufacturer-sponsored coupon savings, Same-Day Delivery and in-office kiosk pickup of the only approved oral GLP-1 medication to treat the condition.

Customers with an Ozempic pill prescription can order through Amazon Pharmacy, see real-time availability in their area, view transparent pricing and receive fast delivery directly to their door nationwide, regardless of Prime membership. With insurance, pricing starts as low as $25 per month. For cash-pay customers, pricing begins at $149 per month with manufacturer-sponsored savings offers applied automatically before checkout.

Amazon Pharmacy combines its delivery logistics, advanced technology and industry collaborations to meet customers at their point of need. The Ozempic pill will be available through reliable Same-Day Delivery service to nearly 3,000 cities and towns, expanding to nearly 4,500 cities and towns by year end. Next-day, two-day and three-day prescription delivery will be offered in areas where other mail-order services take between five and 10 days. The medication will soon be dispensed within minutes through in-office, licensed pharmacist-supported kiosks at select One Medical locations immediately after medical appointments, allowing customers to skip long pharmacy lines.

"Amazon Pharmacy continues to provide customers expanded selection and reliable, convenient access to the latest treatments like the Ozempic pill for type 2 diabetes, helping reduce the friction that comes with accessing breakthrough medications," said Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy. "With 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists, Same-Day and next-day delivery and caregiver support for loved ones managing chronic conditions, we are making it easy for customers to get the medication they need to stay healthy."

Amazon Pharmacy has delivered GLP-1 medications since 2021 and has saved customers more than $200 million through offering an automatic coupon savings program, with GLP-1 medications representing the largest savings category. Customers can compare insurance and cash-pay prices side by side to choose the option that works best for them, with eligible manufacturer coupons automatically applied at checkout.

Ordering prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy is simple: customers ask their healthcare provider to send a prescription directly to Amazon Pharmacy, just as they would with any pharmacy, and receive fast, reliable delivery to their doorstep or via an in-office kiosk. Customers nationwide receive free delivery on every medication, regardless of Prime membership. Visit pharmacy.amazon.com or choose Amazon Pharmacy in the Amazon app to get started.

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and Same-Day Delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.

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