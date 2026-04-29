Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Results

Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

  • Net sales increased 17% to $181.5 billion in the first quarter, compared with $155.7 billion in first quarter 2025. Excluding the $2.9 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 15% compared with first quarter 2025.
    • North America segment sales increased 12% year-over-year to $104.1 billion.
    • International segment sales increased 19% year-over-year to $39.8 billion, or increased 11% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.
    • AWS segment sales increased 28% year-over-year to $37.6 billion.
  • Operating income increased to $23.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with $18.4 billion in first quarter 2025.
    • North America segment operating income was $8.3 billion, compared with $5.8 billion in first quarter 2025.
    • International segment operating income was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.0 billion in first quarter 2025.
    • AWS segment operating income was $14.2 billion, compared with $11.5 billion in first quarter 2025.
  • Net income increased to $30.3 billion in the first quarter, or $2.78 per diluted share, compared with $17.1 billion, or $1.59 per diluted share, in first quarter 2025.
    • First quarter 2026 net income includes pre-tax gains of $16.8 billion included in non-operating income from our investments in Anthropic.
  • Operating cash flow increased 30% to $148.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $113.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Free cash flow decreased to $1.2 billion for the trailing twelve months, driven primarily by a year-over-year increase of $59.3 billion in purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives. This increase primarily reflects investments in artificial intelligence. This compares to free cash flow of $25.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025.

"We're making customers' lives easier and better every day across all our businesses, and their response is driving significant growth," said Andy Jassy, President and CEO, Amazon. "AWS is growing 28% (our fastest growth in 15 quarters) on a very large base, our chips business topped a $20 billion revenue run rate (growing triple digits year-over-year), Advertising grew to over $70 billion in TTM revenue, and unit growth in our Stores reached 15% (the highest since the tail end of covid lockdowns). We also hit exciting milestones with delivery speed (more than 1 billion items same-day or overnight in 2026 and counting), Project Hail Mary (nearly $615 million at the box office to date and the second most successful non-sequel, non-franchise opening of recent memory), and Amazon Leo continues to resonate with prospective customers, with Delta Airlines the latest to sign on. We're in the middle of some of the biggest inflections of our lifetime, we're well positioned to lead, and I'm very optimistic about what's ahead for our customers and Amazon."

Some other highlights since the company's last earnings announcement include that Amazon:

  • Continued growing custom silicon business while also continuing to offer the broadest selection of compute options.
    • Exceeded $20 billion annual revenue run rate for Amazon's chips business—inclusive of Graviton, Trainium, and Nitro—which is growing triple-digit percentages year-over-year.
    • Secured a commitment from OpenAI to consume approximately two gigawatts (GW) of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure to power its frontier models and advanced workloads, which begins ramping in 2027.
    • Announced that Anthropic will secure up to five gigawatts (GW) of current and future generations of Amazon's Trainium chips to train and power their advanced AI models.
    • Landed 2.1 million+ AI chips over the past 12 months, more than half of which were Trainium, and announced one million+ NVIDIA GPUs to be deployed starting in 2026, giving customers the widest range of accelerated compute options.
    • Announced a collaboration with Cerebras and plans to deliver through Amazon Bedrock the fastest AI inference speeds available for large language models, becoming the only cloud provider to offer a solution like this.
    • Partnered with Uber to put Graviton4 chips to work on millions of daily rides and deliveries—matching riders with drivers in fractions of a second at lower cost—and leveraging Trainium3 to train the Al models that make every ride smarter over time.
    • Signed an agreement with Meta, already an Amazon Bedrock customer at scale, to deploy tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores to power CPU-intensive workloads behind its agentic AI efforts, including real-time reasoning, code generation, and multi-step agent workflows.
  • Announced new AWS agreements with OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, NVIDIA, Uber, U.S. Bank, Fox Corporation, Southwest Airlines, U.S. Army, Bloomberg, Cerebras, AT&T, DTCC, Nokia, Fundamental, The National Geographic Society, NEURA Robotics, DXC, PGA TOUR, O2 Telefónica, NTT DOCOMO, Veolia, The Evri Group, Telenor, ModMed, Yotta Data Services, Parrot Analytics, U.S. Hunger, TGS, and more.
  • Announced the preview of Amazon Bedrock Managed Agents, powered by OpenAI, a Stateful Runtime Environment available on Amazon Bedrock for AWS customers to build generative AI applications and agents at production scale.
  • Announced OpenAI's GPT-5.4 model is available to customers in limited preview on Amazon Bedrock, with GPT-5.5 coming soon.
  • Announced the Amazon Quick desktop app, which can query email, calendar, Slack, local files, and several other applications to retrieve and summarize information, make recommendations, compose and send communications, and create agents that highlight or automatically do work. Users can keep refining their preferences and Quick's advanced knowledge graph enables its AI agents to automatically learn from users' interactions with others, becoming more personalized over time.
  • Expanded Amazon Connect to include Connect Decisions, Connect Talent, Connect Customer, and Connect Health to help organizations transform supply chain operations, hiring, customer experience, and health care, without requiring teams to overhaul existing processes or become AI experts.
  • Launched new capabilities for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, AWS's pioneering set of infrastructure building blocks for developers and companies to build secure, scalable agents that is now used to deploy an agent as frequently as every 10 seconds, including:
    • AWS Agent Registry to help customers discover, share, and reuse AI agents, tools, and agent skills across an enterprise for secure, governed access to agents at scale.
    • A new managed agent harness that allows customers to define the model, tools, and instructions an agent should use, and AgentCore automatically stitches together the infrastructure to create a running agent in minutes.
    • The general availability of Policy in Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to control what agents can and cannot do, and of AgentCore Evaluations for automated quality assessments of agents.
  • Announced the availability of Claude Mythos Preview, as part of Project Glasswing with Anthropic, in Amazon Bedrock. Claude Mythos Preview is a new class of AI model for cybersecurity and vulnerability detection that has been applied to critical AWS codebases and is available in gated research preview with enterprise-grade security controls.
  • Announced availability of Claude Opus 4.7 in Amazon Bedrock—Anthropic's most capable Opus model for coding, long-running agents, and professional work—which delivers enhanced privacy controls, broader regional availability, and improved throughput.
  • Processed more tokens on Bedrock in the first quarter than all prior years combined, and Bedrock saw 170% growth in customer spend quarter-over-quarter.
  • More than doubled the number of developers using Kiro quarter-over-quarter, and enterprise customer usage increased nearly tenfold.
  • Launched Amazon Bio Discovery, an agentic AI application designed to accelerate drug discovery by giving scientists access to biological foundation models, an AI agent for experimental designs, and integrated lab partners for testing, which Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center used to compress antibody design for potential pediatric cancer therapies from months to weeks.
  • Shared that Prime Day will take place in most countries in June. Amazon's annual shopping event delivers incredible savings to Prime members on millions of deals across more than 35 categories—from fashion and beauty to groceries, household essentials, and electronics.
  • Expanded selection on Amazon.com, including more than 600 new notable brands, like Ted Baker, PAPATUI by Dwayne Johnson, Simpson Strong-Tie, Sun Mountain Golf, Kind Patches, ONDO, and Chosen Foods.
  • Made Same-Day delivery even faster with new 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options on 90,000+ products in the U.S.—everything from paper towels and cleaning supplies to electronics. One-hour delivery is available in hundreds of cities and towns, and 3-hour delivery is in 2,000+ cities and towns.
  • Launched availability of Amazon Now (ultra-fast delivery in 30-minutes or less) in parts of Tokyo and eight major cities in Brazil—bringing the total availability of Amazon Now to tens of millions of customers across nine countries—and plans to continue expanding the service in the U.S. and around the world this year.
  • Introduced a new AI experience in Seller Central that dynamically generates a custom, personalized visualization of data, key insights, and scenarios tailored to the seller's goals to help them take actions to grow their business.
  • Launched "Join the chat," a new feature in Amazon's AI-powered "Hear the highlights," that lets customers ask questions while listening to product summaries and get answers in real time. "Hear the highlights" has been used by millions of customers who have streamed over 40 million minutes of audio.
  • Launched Health AI on the Amazon U.S. app and website, bringing a 24/7 AI-powered personal health agent backed by One Medical clinicians to customers. Health AI gives personalized health insights and guidance and takes action with permission, including providing instant care via messaging, booking appointments, and managing prescriptions. Virtual care visits have nearly tripled year-over-year, with a majority of those visits now via Health AI. No other major AI assistant enables care services in this way, and only Amazon offers up to five free virtual care visits through Prime.
  • Announced plans to expand Same-Day Amazon Pharmacy delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by year-end, with expanded GLP-1 selection, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy High Dose injectable and Eli Lilly and Company's Zepbound KwikPen and Foundayo pill. In addition, Amazon launched a comprehensive GLP-1 Management Program through Amazon One Medical that integrates primary care, pharmacy, and virtual care options to help patients achieve lasting weight loss results.
  • Introduced Sponsored Products and Brand Prompts in Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant. Prompts act as a virtual product expert, automatically surfacing relevant details and deepening shopper confidence at key moments in their shopping journey. Nearly 20% of shoppers who interact with a prompt in Rufus continue the conversation about that brand.
  • Added Amazon Audiences for advertisers using Amazon Ads to buy advertising on Netflix, enabling brands to use Amazon's proprietary shopping, streaming, and browsing signals, to reach relevant Netflix audiences and drive even stronger performance.
  • Launched Creative Agent, an agentic AI solution for advertisers in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Creative Agent acts as a virtual creative partner, helping advertisers research, brainstorm, and generate full-funnel ad campaigns from concept to completion using conversational guidance and Amazon's retail data.
  • Generated nearly $615 million in global box office for Project Hail Mary to date, anchored by an $80 million+ U.S./Canada opening weekend—only the second non-sequel, non-franchise film in the last decade to exceed this mark.
  • Debuted exclusive coverage of NBA SoFi Play-In Tournament, averaging nearly 2.8 million U.S. viewers on Prime Video across six exclusive broadcasts, up 18% compared to last year on cable.
  • Announced planned acquisition of Globalstar, which will enable Amazon Leo to add direct-to-device services to its network, and that Amazon Leo will power satellite services for Apple iPhone and Apple Watch.
  • Announced new customer agreements with Delta Air Lines to bring free, high-speed Amazon Leo-powered Wi-Fi to hundreds of aircraft beginning in 2028; Vodafone to extend mobile coverage across Europe and Africa; and the DP World Tour to provide satellite-powered connectivity across 42 professional golf tournaments annually.
  • Completed its tenth launch of Amazon Leo's satellites, bringing the number of satellites in orbit to 250+, with 20+ additional launches planned over the next year.
  • Expanded Alexa+ to Mexico, the UK, Italy, and Spain and introduced new capabilities, including Alexa+ Personality Styles to customize how Alexa responds to questions and requests as well as Send to Alexa to share notebooks and documents from Kindle Scribe to Alexa.
  • Began testing Zoox's purpose-built robotaxi in Austin and Miami, expanded services in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and announced an agreement with Uber to bring Zoox robotaxis to the Uber app in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Zoox has driven nearly 2 million miles and carried 350,000+ riders in its robotaxis.
  • Continued making significant progress on safety—improving both Amazon's Global Recordable Incident Rate and Global Lost Time Incident Rate by 14% year-over-year, and improving Global Recordable Incident Rate by 43% and Global Lost Time Incident Rate by 70% over the past six years.

Financial Guidance
The following forward-looking statements reflect Amazon.com's expectations as of April 29, 2026, and are subject to substantial uncertainty. Our results are inherently unpredictable and may be materially affected by many factors, such as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and energy prices, changes in global economic and geopolitical conditions, tariff and trade policies, resource and supply volatility, including for memory chips, and customer demand and spending (including the impact of recessionary fears), inflation, interest rates, regional labor market constraints, world events, the rate of growth of the internet, online commerce, cloud services, and new and emerging technologies, and the various factors detailed below.

Second Quarter 2026 Guidance

  • Net sales are expected to be between $194.0 billion and $199.0 billion, or to grow between 16% and 19% compared with second quarter 2025. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 10 basis points from foreign exchange rates.
  • Operating income is expected to be between $20.0 billion and $24.0 billion, compared with $19.2 billion in second quarter 2025.
  • This guidance assumes that Prime Day occurs in second quarter 2026.
  • This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.

Conference Call Information
A conference call will be webcast live today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET, and will be available for at least three months at Amazon.com/ir. This call will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding the Company's financial and operating results.

Forward-Looking Statements
These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, in addition to the factors discussed above, the amount that Amazon.com invests in new business opportunities and the timing of those investments, the mix of products and services sold to customers, the mix of net sales derived from products as compared with services, the extent to which we owe income or other taxes, competition, management of growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, international growth and expansion, the outcomes of claims, litigation, government investigations, and other proceedings, fulfillment, sortation, delivery, and data center optimization, risks of inventory management, variability in demand, the degree to which the Company enters into, maintains, and develops commercial agreements, proposed and completed acquisitions and strategic transactions, payments risks, and risks of fulfillment throughput and productivity. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products, services, and technologies, security incidents, system interruptions, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. In addition, global economic and geopolitical conditions and additional or unforeseen circumstances, developments, or events may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. More information about factors that potentially could affect Amazon.com's financial results is included in Amazon.com's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Additional Information
Our investor relations website is Amazon.com/ir and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, corporate governance information (including our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics), and select press releases, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to be notified of new information posted to this site.

About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Amazon.COM, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2026

2025

2026

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

$

82,312

$

90,106

$

73,332

$

69,893

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

17,127

30,255

65,944

90,798

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and capitalized content costs, operating lease assets, and other

14,262

18,945

55,373

70,439

Stock-based compensation

3,689

4,032

20,739

19,810

Non-operating expense (income), net

(2,817

)

(15,632

)

(3,539

)

(27,695

)

Deferred income taxes

507

12,798

(3,203

)

23,761

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories

(1,222

)

1,622

(4,882

)

(158

)

Accounts receivable, net and other

1,247

(5,750

)

(5,686

)

(14,330

)

Other assets

(3,402

)

(3,811

)

(15,184

)

(16,041

)

Accounts payable

(9,043

)

(8,737

)

5,211

11,537

Accrued expenses and other

(4,061

)

(8,045

)

(4,037

)

(9,003

)

Unearned revenue

728

355

3,167

(587

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

17,015

26,032

113,903

148,531

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(25,019

)

(44,203

)

(93,093

)

(151,003

)

Proceeds from property and equipment sales and incentives

764

969

5,115

3,704

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, non-marketable investments, and other, net

48

(15,408

)

(3,680

)

(19,297

)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

7,737

17,686

22,748

54,335

Purchases of marketable securities

(13,333

)

(23,256

)

(37,373

)

(64,693

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(29,803

)

(64,212

)

(106,283

)

(176,954

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from short-term debt, and other

1,815

6,018

6,619

13,523

Repayments of short-term debt, and other

(2,082

)

(6,109

)

(6,738

)

(12,453

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

746

53,441

746

68,368

Repayments of long-term debt

(8,852

)

(5,021

)

Principal repayments of finance leases

(410

)

(468

)

(1,683

)

(1,615

)

Principal repayments of financing obligations

(116

)

(115

)

(695

)

(327

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(47

)

52,767

(10,603

)

62,475

Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

416

(1

)

(456

)

747

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(12,419

)

14,586

(3,439

)

34,799

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

69,893

$

104,692

$

69,893

$

104,692

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest on debt, net of capitalized interest

$

236

$

274

$

1,825

$

1,496

Cash paid for operating leases

3,562

4,315

12,571

15,791

Cash paid for interest on finance leases

71

102

284

326

Cash paid for interest on financing obligations

55

76

210

217

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

877

1,323

12,727

8,741

Assets acquired under operating leases

4,321

6,239

15,992

21,848

Property and equipment acquired under finance leases, net of remeasurements and modifications

54

1,565

866

4,422

Increase (decrease) in property and equipment acquired but not yet paid

3,108

9,920

9,736

16,967

Amazon.COM, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2026

Net product sales

$

63,970

$

71,304

Net service sales

91,697

110,215

Total net sales

155,667

181,519

Operating expenses:

Cost of sales

76,976

87,463

Fulfillment

24,593

27,289

Technology and infrastructure

22,994

29,567

Sales and marketing

9,763

10,314

General and administrative

2,628

2,587

Other operating expense (income), net

308

447

Total operating expenses

137,262

157,667

Operating income

18,405

23,852

Interest income

1,066

1,135

Interest expense

(541

)

(800

)

Other income (expense), net

2,749

15,647

Total non-operating income

3,274

15,982

Income before income taxes

21,679

39,834

Provision for income taxes

(4,553

)

(9,560

)

Equity-method investment activity, net of tax

1

(19

)

Net income

$

17,127

$

30,255

Basic earnings per share

$

1.62

$

2.82

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.59

$

2.78

Weighted-average shares used in computation of earnings per share:

Basic

10,603

10,743

Diluted

10,793

10,874

Amazon.COM, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2026

Net income

$

17,127

$

30,255

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $(66) and $(13)

1,535

(764

)

Unrealized gains (losses) on net investment hedging instruments, net of tax of $0 and $24

(85

)

Available-for-sale debt securities:

Change in net unrealized gains (losses), net of tax of $(11) and $(340)

37

826

Less: reclassification adjustment for net losses (gains) included in "Other income (expense), net," net of tax of $809 and $1,142

(2,454

)

(3,337

)

Net change

(2,417

)

(2,511

)

Other, net of tax of $1 and $(2)

2

(2

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(880

)

(3,362

)

Comprehensive income

$

16,247

$

26,893

Amazon.COM, INC.

Segment Information

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2026

North America

Net sales

$

92,887

$

104,143

Operating expenses

87,046

95,876

Operating income

$

5,841

$

8,267

International

Net sales

$

33,513

$

39,789

Operating expenses

32,496

38,365

Operating income

$

1,017

$

1,424

AWS

Net sales

$

29,267

$

37,587

Operating expenses

17,720

23,426

Operating income

$

11,547

$

14,161

Consolidated

Net sales

$

155,667

$

181,519

Operating expenses

137,262

157,667

Operating income

18,405

23,852

Total non-operating income

3,274

15,982

Provision for income taxes

(4,553

)

(9,560

)

Equity-method investment activity, net of tax

1

(19

)

Net income

$

17,127

$

30,255

Segment Highlights:

Y/Y net sales growth:

North America

8

%

12

%

International

5

19

AWS

17

28

Consolidated

9

17

Net sales mix:

North America

60

%

57

%

International

21

22

AWS

19

21

Consolidated

100

%

100

%

Amazon.COM, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

86,810

$

101,816

Marketable securities

36,219

41,273

Inventories

38,325

36,534

Accounts receivable, net and other

67,729

75,532

Total current assets

229,083

255,155

Property and equipment, net

357,025

397,458

Operating leases

86,054

88,741

Goodwill

23,273

23,449

Other assets

122,607

151,827

Total assets

$

818,042

$

916,630

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

121,909

$

124,749

Accrued expenses and other

75,520

71,120

Unearned revenue

20,576

20,887

Total current liabilities

218,005

216,756

Long-term lease liabilities

87,339

90,814

Long-term debt

65,648

119,074

Other long-term liabilities

35,985

48,072

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 11,246 and 11,269 shares issued; 10,731 and 10,754 shares outstanding)

112

113

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,837

)

(7,837

)

Additional paid-in capital

140,024

143,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

28,230

24,868

Retained earnings

250,536

280,791

Total stockholders' equity

411,065

441,914

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

818,042

$

916,630

Amazon.COM, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Y/Y %

Change

Cash Flows and Shares

Operating cash flow -- trailing twelve months (TTM)

$

115,877

$

113,903

$

121,137

$

130,691

$

139,514

$

148,531

30

%

Operating cash flow -- TTM Y/Y growth

36

%

15

%

12

%

16

%

20

%

30

%

N/A

Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives -- TTM

$

77,658

$

87,978

$

102,953

$

115,903

$

128,320

$

147,299

67

%

Free cash flow -- TTM (1)

$

38,219

$

25,925

$

18,184

$

14,788

$

11,194

$

1,232

(95

)%

Common shares and stock-based awards outstanding

10,876

10,876

10,952

10,955

10,953

10,949

1

%

Common shares outstanding

10,593

10,613

10,660

10,687

10,731

10,754

1

%

Stock-based awards outstanding

283

263

292

268

222

195

(26

)%

Stock-based awards outstanding -- % of common shares outstanding

2.7

%

2.5

%

2.7

%

2.5

%

2.1

%

1.8

%

N/A

Results of Operations

Worldwide (WW) net sales

$

187,792

$

155,667

$

167,702

$

180,169

$

213,386

$

181,519

17

%

WW net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

11

%

10

%

12

%

12

%

12

%

15

%

N/A

WW net sales -- TTM

$

637,959

$

650,313

$

670,038

$

691,330

$

716,924

$

742,776

14

%

WW net sales -- TTM Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

12

%

13

%

N/A

Operating income

$

21,203

$

18,405

$

19,171

$

17,422

$

24,977

$

23,852

30

%

F/X impact -- favorable (unfavorable)

$

14

$

53

$

153

$

129

$

23

$

(33

)

N/A

Operating income -- Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X

60

%

20

%

30

%

(1

)%

18

%

30

%

N/A

Operating margin -- % of WW net sales

11.3

%

11.8

%

11.4

%

9.7

%

11.7

%

13.1

%

N/A

Operating income -- TTM

$

68,593

$

71,691

$

76,190

$

76,201

$

79,975

$

85,422

19

%

Operating income -- TTM Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

86

%

51

%

40

%

25

%

16

%

19

%

N/A

Operating margin -- TTM % of WW net sales

10.8

%

11.0

%

11.4

%

11.0

%

11.2

%

11.5

%

N/A

Net income

$

20,004

$

17,127

$

18,164

$

21,187

$

21,192

$

30,255

77

%

Net income per diluted share

$

1.86

$

1.59

$

1.68

$

1.95

$

1.95

$

2.78

75

%

Net income -- TTM

$

59,248

$

65,944

$

70,623

$

76,482

$

77,670

$

90,798

38

%

Net income per diluted share -- TTM

$

5.53

$

6.13

$

6.55

$

7.08

$

7.17

$

8.37

36

%

(1)

Free cash flow is cash flow from operations reduced by "Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives."

Amazon.COM, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Y/Y %

Change

Segments

North America Segment:

Net sales

$

115,586

$

92,887

$

100,068

$

106,267

$

127,083

$

104,143

12

%

Net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

10

%

8

%

11

%

11

%

10

%

12

%

N/A

Net sales -- TTM

$

387,497

$

394,043

$

404,078

$

414,808

$

426,305

$

437,561

11

%

Operating income

$

9,256

$

5,841

$

7,517

$

4,789

$

11,472

$

8,267

42

%

F/X impact -- unfavorable

$

(49

)

$

(32

)

$

(46

)

$

(53

)

$

(73

)

$

(41

)

N/A

Operating income -- Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X

44

%

18

%

49

%

(14

)%

25

%

42

%

N/A

Operating margin -- % of North America net sales

8.0

%

6.3

%

7.5

%

4.5

%

9.0

%

7.9

%

N/A

Operating income -- TTM

$

24,967

$

25,825

$

28,277

$

27,403

$

29,619

$

32,045

24

%

Operating margin -- TTM % of North America net sales

6.4

%

6.6

%

7.0

%

6.6

%

6.9

%

7.3

%

N/A

International Segment:

Net sales

$

43,420

$

33,513

$

36,761

$

40,896

$

50,724

$

39,789

19

%

Net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

9

%

8

%

11

%

10

%

11

%

11

%

N/A

Net sales -- TTM

$

142,906

$

144,484

$

149,582

$

154,590

$

161,894

$

168,170

16

%

Operating income

$

1,315

$

1,017

$

1,494

$

1,199

$

1,040

$

1,424

40

%

F/X impact -- favorable (unfavorable)

$

6

$

(56

)

$

338

$

302

$

319

$

347

N/A

Operating income -- Y/Y growth (decline), excluding F/X

N/A

19

%

324

%

(31

)%

(45

)%

6

%

N/A

Operating margin -- % of International net sales

3.0

%

3.0

%

4.1

%

2.9

%

2.1

%

3.6

%

N/A

Operating income -- TTM

$

3,792

$

3,906

$

5,127

$

5,025

$

4,750

$

5,157

32

%

Operating margin -- TTM % of International net sales

2.7

%

2.7

%

3.4

%

3.2

%

2.9

%

3.1

%

N/A

AWS Segment:

Net sales

$

28,786

$

29,267

$

30,873

$

33,006

$

35,579

$

37,587

28

%

Net sales -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

19

%

17

%

17

%

20

%

24

%

28

%

N/A

Net sales -- TTM

$

107,556

$

111,786

$

116,378

$

121,932

$

128,725

$

137,045

23

%

Operating income

$

10,632

$

11,547

$

10,160

$

11,434

$

12,465

$

14,161

23

%

F/X impact -- favorable (unfavorable)

$

57

$

141

$

(139

)

$

(120

)

$

(223

)

$

(339

)

N/A

Operating income -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

48

%

21

%

10

%

11

%

19

%

26

%

N/A

Operating margin -- % of AWS net sales

36.9

%

39.5

%

32.9

%

34.6

%

35.0

%

37.7

%

N/A

Operating income -- TTM

$

39,834

$

41,960

$

42,786

$

43,773

$

45,606

$

48,220

15

%

Operating margin -- TTM % of AWS net sales

37.0

%

37.5

%

36.8

%

35.9

%

35.4

%

35.2

%

N/A

Amazon.COM, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in millions, except employee data)

(unaudited)

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Y/Y %

Change

Net Sales

Online stores (1)

$

75,556

$

57,407

$

61,485

$

67,407

$

82,988

$

64,254

12

%

Online stores -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

8

%

6

%

10

%

8

%

8

%

9

%

N/A

Physical stores (2)

$

5,579

$

5,533

$

5,595

$

5,578

$

5,855

$

5,785

5

%

Physical stores -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

8

%

6

%

7

%

7

%

5

%

4

%

N/A

Third-party seller services (3)

$

47,485

$

36,512

$

40,348

$

42,486

$

52,816

$

41,578

14

%

Third-party seller services -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

9

%

7

%

10

%

11

%

10

%

12

%

N/A

Advertising services (4)

$

17,288

$

13,921

$

15,694

$

17,703

$

21,317

$

17,243

24

%

Advertising services -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

18

%

19

%

22

%

22

%

22

%

22

%

N/A

Subscription services (5)

$

11,508

$

11,715

$

12,208

$

12,574

$

13,122

$

13,427

15

%

Subscription services -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

10

%

11

%

11

%

10

%

12

%

12

%

N/A

AWS

$

28,786

$

29,267

$

30,873

$

33,006

$

35,579

$

37,587

28

%

AWS -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

19

%

17

%

17

%

20

%

24

%

28

%

N/A

Other (6)

$

1,590

$

1,312

$

1,499

$

1,415

$

1,709

$

1,645

25

%

Other -- Y/Y growth, excluding F/X

17

%

4

%

18

%

7

%

7

%

25

%

N/A

Stock-based Compensation Expense

Cost of sales

$

205

$

148

$

250

$

197

$

182

$

171

16

%

Fulfillment

$

697

$

497

$

880

$

685

$

641

$

601

21

%

Technology and infrastructure

$

2,747

$

2,060

$

3,655

$

2,697

$

2,459

$

2,286

11

%

Sales and marketing

$

916

$

653

$

1,207

$

832

$

753

$

663

2

%

General and administrative

$

430

$

331

$

542

$

436

$

362

$

311

(6

)%

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

4,995

$

3,689

$

6,534

$

4,847

$

4,397

$

4,032

9

%

Other

WW shipping costs

$

28,549

$

22,495

$

23,370

$

25,384

$

31,492

$

25,709

14

%

WW shipping costs -- Y/Y growth

4

%

3

%

6

%

8

%

10

%

14

%

N/A

WW paid units -- Y/Y growth (7)

11

%

8

%

12

%

11

%

12

%

15

%

N/A

WW seller unit mix -- % of WW paid units (7)

62

%

61

%

62

%

62

%

61

%

60

%

N/A

Employees (full-time and part-time; excludes contractors & temporary personnel)

1,556,000

1,560,000

1,546,000

1,578,000

1,576,000

1,575,000

1

%

Employees (full-time and part-time; excludes contractors & temporary personnel) -- Y/Y growth

2

%

3

%

1

%

2

%

1

%

1

%

N/A

(1)

Includes product sales and digital media content where we record revenue gross. We leverage our retail infrastructure to offer a wide selection of consumable and durable goods that includes media products available in both a physical and digital format, such as books, videos, games, music, and software. These product sales include digital products sold on a transactional basis. Digital media content subscriptions that provide unlimited viewing or usage rights are included in "Subscription services."

(2)

Includes product sales where our customers physically select items in a store. Sales to customers who order goods online for delivery or pickup at our physical stores are included in "Online stores."

(3)

Includes commissions and any related fulfillment and shipping fees, and other third-party seller services.

(4)

Includes sales of advertising services to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors, and others, through programs such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising.

(5)

Includes annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as digital video, audiobook, digital music, e-book, and other non-AWS subscription services.

(6)

Includes sales related to various other offerings (such as shipping services, healthcare services, and certain licensing and distribution of video content) and our co-branded credit card agreements.

(7)

Excludes the impact of Whole Foods Market.

Amazon.com, Inc.
Certain Definitions

Customer Accounts

  • References to customers mean customer accounts established when a customer places an order through one of our stores. Customer accounts exclude certain customers, including customers associated with certain of our acquisitions, Amazon Payments customers, AWS customers, and the customers of select companies with whom we have a technology alliance or marketing and promotional relationship. Customers are considered active when they have placed an order during the preceding twelve-month period.

Seller Accounts

  • References to sellers means seller accounts, which are established when a seller receives an order from a customer account. Sellers are considered active when they have received an order from a customer during the preceding twelve-month period.

AWS Customers

  • References to AWS customers mean unique AWS customer accounts, which are unique customer account IDs that are eligible to use AWS services. This includes AWS accounts in the AWS free tier. Multiple users accessing AWS services via one account ID are counted as a single account. Customers are considered active when they have had AWS usage activity during the preceding one-month period.

Units

  • References to units mean physical and digital units sold (net of returns and cancellations) by us and sellers in our stores as well as Amazon-owned items sold in other stores. Units sold are paid units and do not include units associated with AWS, certain acquisitions, certain subscriptions, rental businesses, or advertising businesses, or Amazon gift cards.

Amazon Investor Relations
Amazon-ir@Amazon.com
Amazon.com/ir

Amazon Public Relations
Amazon-pr@Amazon.com
Amazon.com/pr

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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