Amazon Business Reaches $60 Billion in Annualized Gross Sales, Serving Over 11 Million Organizations Worldwide

Organizations of all sizes turning to Amazon Business for its AI-powered tools, business-relevant selection, everyday low prices, delivery fleets purpose-built for businesses, and expanded Prime Business membership benefits
More than 1.8 million new organizations joined Amazon Business so far this year
Last year, Amazon Business-specific discounts saved organizations more than $1 billion worldwide, while Prime Business members saved more than $880 million in shipping fees globally last year
Amazon Business selection up nearly 30% globally this year, with expansion in categories like repair tools, fresh groceries, and office furniture
Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that Amazon Business reached $60 billion in annualized gross sales in Q2, helping over 11 million organizations worldwide simplify their business buying.
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Growing selection for every organization with Amazon Business.
Organizations of all sizes—from hospitals and schools to factories and hotels—use Amazon Business to buy what they need to operate. Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Amazon Business has grown to serve organizations across 11 countries, including hundreds of thousands of small business customers and 97 of the Fortune 100 companies. In the first half of this year, more than 1.8 million new organizations joined Amazon Business, further accelerating that momentum. Organizations including Citi, United Service Organizations (USO), Marriott International, and Carnival Corporation have relied on Amazon Business to support their evolving needs, underscoring the value customers are seeing day to day.
"Amazon Business has made it easier for our teams to get what they need, when they need it," said Scott Thompson, vice president, logistics, North America, at Carnival Corporation. "Procurement tasks that used to take hours—searching across vendors, routing approvals, reordering supplies—can now be done in minutes. It's a better experience for our team members, and we're looking forward to building on that with Amazon Business as we find new ways to improve how we work."
Organizations are rethinking how they buy, looking for an experience that offers the same ease they get when shopping at home, but designed for work. Amazon Business has built an offering that delivers the best of both worlds, with broad selection, a convenient delivery and shopping experience made for businesses, everyday low prices, and tools that give organizations control over what gets purchased and visibility into where the spend goes.
In the past year, Amazon Business has introduced new tools and offerings designed to make buying for work easier and smarter—supporting growth for more than 11 million organizations and reaching $60 billion in annualized gross sales in Q2—including:
- Launching new AI-powered tools to help organizations discover savings
- Expanding business-relevant selection through a network of millions of sellers
- Offering everyday low prices, business-only pricing, and quantity discounts
- Deploying fleets of delivery trucks across the U.S. purpose-built to make business deliveries
- Adding new benefits to Prime Business membership
"Organizations of all sizes trust Amazon Business for vast selection, everyday value, and fast, reliable delivery—and that trust is reflected in our continued growth," said Shelley Salomon, worldwide vice president of Amazon Business. "As organizations look to do more with less, we're inventing new ways to help them save time and money—and reinvest in growing their business."
AI-powered tools help businesses discover savings opportunities
Business buyers today value a personalized, intuitive experience. Amazon Business has introduced a set of AI-powered tools designed to meet that expectation—helping organizations find ways to save money and make smarter buying decisions. Amazon Business Assistant answers questions in real time to offer account support and offers suggestions on how to buy more efficiently based on past purchases. Savings Insights suggests ways a business can save money by analyzing their spending and suggesting options like bulk discounts or repeat ordering. Spend Anomaly Monitoring alerts teams when purchases look unusual—helping catch mistakes or overspending. Organizations are finding these tools enable their teams to identify savings and catch issues early.
From Beakers to Bananas: Growing selection for every organization
Whether it's a school that needs laboratory beakers and break room bananas, a manufacturer sourcing everything from welding equipment to office shelving, or a mechanic looking for car parts and paper towels, customers have been clear that they want to buy more of what they need from fewer places. Business-relevant selection lets them consolidate suppliers instead of managing dozens of separate accounts and orders. Today, Amazon Business customers have access to hundreds of millions of products worldwide—nearly 30% more items compared to last year—with strong selection growth in categories like repair tools, office furniture, and fresh groceries. This growing selection is powered by a network of millions of sellers worldwide, many of which are small and medium-sized businesses. As that selection continues to grow, Amazon Business is giving organizations simpler ways to navigate it, like Guided Buying to direct employees to preferred products and the Alexa for Shopping Assistant to quickly find and evaluate products.
Everyday low prices and savings that add up for organizations
When organizations spend less on the things they need, they have more to put back into their business. Amazon Business offers everyday low prices, business-only pricing, and quantity discounts on millions of products starting at just two units of the same item. In 2025, Amazon Business-specific discounts saved organizations more than $1 billion worldwide, from school districts stocking up on classroom supplies to hotel chains replenishing linens and cleaning products. Organizations can also save through Subscribe & Save for recurring purchases and private brands products like Amazon Basics that give businesses quality selection at low prices.
Trucks designed for business deliveries, from bulk orders to everyday supplies
Leveraging Amazon's fulfillment network to meet the unique delivery needs of business customers, Amazon Business made more than half a billion deliveries worldwide last year. Now, the company is investing further in delivery designed specifically for organizations. In 13 states across the U.S., Amazon Business started rolling out dedicated, branded delivery trucks designed for organizations. Built for how businesses receive deliveries—from loading docks and office buildings to university campuses and mailrooms—these trucks offer scheduled delivery windows, palletized bulk and parcel delivery, and consolidated drop-offs. The result is faster, more predictable, and more flexible delivery for business customers. What's more, the trucks run on compressed natural gas, which produces fewer emissions than traditional diesel trucks.
Bringing added value to everyday business operations with Prime Business
Just as Amazon Prime simplifies everyday shopping for consumers, Prime Business is designed to do the same for organizations. Last year, Prime Business members saved more than $880 million in shipping fees globally, and Amazon Business continues to expand the program with benefits that support how organizations operate day to day. Last month, Amazon Quick was added to the growing list of Prime Business benefits, giving members discounted access to the personal AI assistant changing how people work. Quick connects to the tools and data people already use for work, learns what matters, and takes personalized actions, like scheduling meetings, building deliverables, and creating dashboards—all built on the enterprise security and governance of AWS. Amazon Quick joins the growing list of benefits Amazon Business recently introduced with CrowdStrike, Gusto, and QuickBooks, which help members manage cybersecurity, payroll, and accounting alongside their purchasing. Together, these expanded benefits can help small- and medium-sized businesses save nearly $1,100 per year.
For more information on Amazon Business, visit business.Amazon.com.
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