Amazon and Transaera to Expand Use of High-Efficiency Heat Pump Technology

Amazon and Transaera to Expand Use of High-Efficiency Heat Pump Technology

The collaboration supports scale-up of next-generation heat pump technology providing 40% expected energy savings

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Transaera, a Boston-based innovator in next-generation cooling and dehumidification systems today announced a new collaboration following a successful six-month field trial of Transaera's rooftop-based cooling technology at an Amazon logistics facility. The extended trial demonstrated consistent energy savings exceeding traditional systems while maintaining performance in hot and humid conditions. Results were validated through independent third-party analysis that confirmed the system's efficiency benefits.

The successful trial paved the way for a broader multi-year commercial agreement to integrate Transaera's system into Amazon's heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) design solutions.  Under this expanded collaboration, Transaera will dedicate a portion of its U.S.-based manufacturing output to support Amazon's HVAC deployment needs.

"At Amazon, we seek technologies that support our Climate Pledge goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. Our work with Transaera has moved from field trial to readiness for first commercial use, and this new collaboration supports expanding use of this technology within our global network of buildings," said Asad Jafry, Director of Global Energy, Sustainability and AGV at Amazon.

Transaera's technology fundamentally rethinks how commercial air conditioning handles humidity. Instead of overcooling air to remove moisture – an energy-intensive process used by conventional rooftop systems – Transaera uses a new class of solid desiccant materials, called Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), to remove moisture before cooling. This results in expected energy savings of 40% compared to conventional packaged direct expansion (DX) only systems in a footprint compatible with existing rooftop designs.

"HVAC use accounts for over one-third of energy use in commercial buildings," said Sorin Grama, CEO and Co-founder of Transaera. "This technology has the potential to reduce operational cost while enhancing indoor air quality and occupant comfort across commercial and industrial facilities." 

Transaera's first product, a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), has demonstrated more than double the current federal minimum efficiency standard for moisture removal. The company's systems are designed as heat pumps capable of cooling, heating, and dehumidifying without reliance on natural gas reheat, aligning with electrification strategies across the commercial building sector.

This collaboration also strengthens domestic manufacturing. Transaera is building a U.S.-based supply chain for advanced HVAC systems, supporting skilled jobs while advancing more energy efficient infrastructure.

"This announcement signals that high-performance HVAC is no longer a niche innovation—it's becoming the new standard," Grama added. "We're proud to work with Amazon to demonstrate a more energy efficient technology that can deliver lasting economic returns."

About Transaera

Transaera is a Massachusetts-based technology company revolutionizing air conditioning through advanced materials and system design. Its high-efficiency Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems provides 40% in expected energy savings while eliminating direct carbon emissions. Founded by MIT engineers and materials scientists, Transaera is focused on scalable solutions for commercial buildings worldwide.  To get an estimate of your energy savings based on building type, climate zone, and project scope, please go to: 

https://savings.transaera.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated product performance, deployment timelines, manufacturing scale-up, and purchasing targets. Actual results may differ materially based on manufacturing execution, project timelines, and other factors.

Appendix

Transaera's systems are drop-in replacements, engineered to the same footprint and weight as legacy HVAC units. This allows for seamless installation with no structural modifications or expensive roof retrofits. The simplicity of the design ensures that maintenance follows standard HVAC protocols, allowing existing service technicians to maintain the units without specialized training.

Media Contact:
Colin Mahoney
Mahoney Communications Group
colin@mahoneycommunications.com
212.220.6045

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazon-and-transaera-to-expand-use-of-high-efficiency-heat-pump-technology-302762449.html

SOURCE Transaera

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

amazonAMZNnasdaq:amzn
AMZN
The Conversation (0)
Earth Alive

Earth Alive

Keep Reading...
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads.... Keep Reading...
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2 Amazon (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta . Measuring 2.8 million... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

Lexaria Updates Progress on Human Study #7

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

Related News

gold investing

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces a Summary of the Fall 2025 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine and Announces a 10,000m Spring Drill Program

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling Mobilization at Seagull Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Appoints SRK Consulting to Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico