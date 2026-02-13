AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Federated Underwriting Company

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Federated Underwriting Company (Federated) (Colchester, VT).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Federated's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect the credit enhancement received from its ultimate parent, State Street Corporation (State Street) [NYSE: STT].

This single-parent captive was formed and capitalized in 2019 as part of State Street's alternative risk financing strategy in the wake of significant price firming in the insurance market. AM Best considers Federated's business profile to be limited, and its sole purpose is to write specific risks related to State Street's insurance programs. Federated's historical operating performance has been assessed as adequate, which reflects AM Best's neutral position until Federated's business further matures and evolves. Consideration continues to be given to management's projections and its ability to execute on these projections in conjunction with Federated's overall mission and business plans.

The positive outlooks reflect AM Best's expectation that the captive will continue its solid operating performance, keep within its business plan, adhere to a level of capital supportive of its very strong balance sheet strength assessment and remain closely aligned with its parent, State Street, for which it also receives rating enhancement.

Finally, the ratings include a level of credit enhancement from State Street, one of the world's largest financial service organizations. AM Best believes that given the captive nature of the business being insured, the interests of State Street and Federated are aligned directly, and additional capital and financial flexibility are available, if necessary.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive .

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings . For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments .

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com .

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

