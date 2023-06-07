Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the terms of an aggregate of 18,531,250 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non flow-through units of the Company (the "Offering") (see ALX news releases dated June 21, 2021 and June 25, 2021).

The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional year. Warrants issued in the first tranche of the Offering would be extended to June 21, 2024, and the Warrants issued in the second tranche of the Offering would be extended to June 25, 2024.

The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, with each flow-through Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, and each non flow-through Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share.

The application to extend the expiry dates of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include lithium, uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns 100% interests in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the application for an extension to the expiry time for certain common share purchase warrants. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties for the Company include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Source

Click here to connect with ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) to receive an Investor Presentation

alx resourcesgold explorationlithium investingtsx stockstsxv:aluranium investingGold Investing
AL:CA
The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on exploration activities carried out on its Athabasca Basin area uranium projects in late 2022 and early 2023.

Bradley Lake Uranium Project ("Bradley Lake")

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Grants Earn-In Option to Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an option to earn a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") to Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Option Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2023 prospecting program at its Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") located in the James Bay Region of the Province of Quebec, Canada. The focus of the program is to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites by way of systematic prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling (the "Program").

2023 Exploration Plansat Hydra

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Reindeer Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by way of purchase the Reindeer Lithium Project ("Reindeer", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. Reindeer consists of 5 mineral claims totalling 13,239 hectares (32,713 acres), located approximately 130 kilometres (81 miles) due east of LaRonge, SK and 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) southwest of the community of Pelican Narrows, SK. Reindeer is 100%-owned by ALX, subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of the vendor of the Project claims (the "Claims").

Highlights of the Reindeer Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jaxon Mining (TSXV:JAX)

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia


Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Second Hole at Auld Creek Intersects Broad Mineralised Zone

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update following assay results from its first drillhole at the Auld Creek Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

Iceni Hits Spectacular High- Grade Vein At Everleigh

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide a further exploration update on the Everleigh Well Target Area.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Promotes Suzanne Retallack to Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced today the promotion of experienced leader Suzanne Retallack as the Company's Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005875/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jaxon Mining

Jaxon Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Gascoyne Resources Limited

Significant Assay Widths And Grades Outside Never Never Resource Envelope

Further visible gold from deep mineralised intercept well over 100m below the current resource

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report the latest assay results received from ongoing resource and exploration drilling at the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FireFox Gold Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market Maker

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market Maker

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Base Metals Investing

Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Battery Metals Investing

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

×