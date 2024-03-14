Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Drilling in up to six (6) holes totaling approximately 1,200 metres is planned and is anticipated to continue until the end of March 2024.

The 2024 winter drilling program at Gibbons Creek (see Figure 1) is designed to test for unconformity-type and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in the eastern area of the Project. Weather conditions are satisfactory for the mobilization of equipment and personnel and the work is proceeding as scheduled. Proximity to the community and infrastructure of Stony Rapids adds greatly to the efficiency of the exploration program.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/201663_7f5a4ad644e16967_001.jpg

Figure 1. Gibbons Creek Uranium Project 2024 Drilling Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/201663_7f5a4ad644e16967_001full.jpg

2024 Option Earn-in Transaction

Gibbons Creek is currently the subject of an option earn-in transaction with Trinex Lithium Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited ("Trinex"), which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of binding letter agreement signed in February 2024,Trinex can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures at the Project (see ALX news release dated February 28, 2024).

About Gibbons Creek and the 2024 Drilling Program

Gibbons Creek consists of eight mineral claims comprising 13,864 hectares (34,258 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/201663_7f5a4ad644e16967_002.jpg

Figure 2. Gibbons Creek Uranium Project Claims and Historical Exploration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/201663_7f5a4ad644e16967_002full.jpg

The Project is located in a region that hosts numerous historical uranium occurrences, such as the Black Lake discoveries in several drill holes beginning in 2004, and the historical Nisto Mine, from which 500 tons of ore was shipped in 1950 to the historical Lorado Mill at Uranium City, SK, including 106 tons grading 1.6% U3O8 (Source: Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index, #1621). ALX holds an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek, good until October 2025, which allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs. Stony Rapids has readily-available fuel, supplies and accommodations for field personnel, and an airport with daily flights to cities and towns in southern Saskatchewan.

ALX carried a comprehensive review of Gibbons Creek historical exploration data and has integrated that information with the high-resolution magnetic and SGH geochemical surveys completed in November 2023. The historical data and the results of ALX's ground surveys on the 2023 exploration grid show important characteristics of the Project's potential to host uranium mineralization, which is demonstrated by the mineralization found in ALX's 2015 hole GC15-03 (0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 metres to 107.90 metres) and in Eldorado Nuclear's 1979 hole GC-15 (0.179% U3O8 over 0.13 metres from 134.11 to 134.24 metres) (see Figure 1).

Statement of Qualified Person

Geochemical analyses on samples from ALX's 2015 drill hole described in this news release were carried out by Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario using ("ICP") Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") methods on both partial and total digestions. Eldorado's 1979 geochemical analyses were carried out by Bondar-Clegg & Company Ltd. Laboratories, Ottawa, Ontario using Atomic Absorption, Colormetric, Fluorometric and XRF methods, which were standard methods of that exploration era.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 240,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.
"Warren Stanyer"
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2023 exploration results and 2024 exploration plans at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, ALX's ability to continue to expend funds on its mineral exploration projects, and the successful closing of the option earn-in transaction with Trinex Minerals Limited. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations, Metis communities and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201663

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

