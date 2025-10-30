ALX Oncology to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Pipeline Progress Including Evorpacept CD47 Biomarker Data to be Presented at Upcoming SITC Annual Meeting

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, today announced plans to report its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Friday, November 7th, 2025, before market open. The company will be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with this press release which will include review of the upcoming data presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting highlighting the full data set demonstrating CD47 overexpression as a key potential predictive biomarker for response with evorpacept in HER2+ gastric cancer.

Third Quarter 2025 Webcast Information:
Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740362&tp_key=b49359356f
Participant Listening Options by Phone: To access the conference call, please dial 1-877- 407-0752 or +1-201-389-0912 and ask to be joined into the ALX Oncology Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. Another option for instant telephone access to the event is to use the Call me™ link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13755276&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.alxoncology.com . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website after the event.

The poster presentation titled, CD47 expression as a predictive biomarker for evorpacept in HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal cancer from the Phase 2 randomized ASPEN-06 trial, abstract number 496, will be presented at SITC on Saturday, November 8 th and available to SITC attendees as an eposter on November 7 th . The poster will be presented by Dr. Zev A. Wainberg, Professor of Medicine and Co-Director of GI Oncology Program, University of California, Los Angeles.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and entered the clinic in a Phase 1 trial in August 2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology .

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577


