Alvopetro Announces Timing of Q3 2026 Results and Earnings Call

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that it expects to release its third quarter 2026 results after market close on Thursday November 5, 2026, and will host a live webcast to discuss the results on Friday November 6, 2026, beginning at 8:00 am Alberta time (9:00 am Eastern time). Details for joining the event are as follows:
DATE: November 6, 2026
TIME: 8:00 AM Alberta Time/9:00 AM Eastern Time
LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83624380517
DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kb4IkSIh5X
WEBINAR ID: 836 2438 0517
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/29/c1742.html