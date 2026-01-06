Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December sales volumes of 2,826 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, December sales averaged 2,687 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.9 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 183 bopd and oil sales of 21 bopd. In Canada, December sales averaged 139 bopd. This brings our Q4 2025 sales volumes to 2,867 boepd, an increase of 22% over Q3 2025 and a new quarterly record for Alvopetro. 2025 sales volumes averaged 2,524 boepd, up 41% from 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

December

2025

November

2025

Q4

2025

Q3

2025

Brazil:



      Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:



      Caburé

9,833

9,881

9,653

8,735

      Murucututu

5,069

5,242

5,439

3,558

      Total natural gas (Mcfpd)

14,902

15,123

15,092

12,293

      NGLs (bopd)

183

163

184

147

      Oil (bopd) (1)

21

19

20

9

Total (boepd) – Brazil

2,687

2,702

2,719

2,205

Canada:



      Oil (bopd) – Canada

139

149

148

138

Total Company – boepd(2)

2,826

2,851

2,867

2,343

(1)

Oil sales volumes in Brazil relate to the Bom Lugar and Mãe da lua fields. Alvopetro has entered into an assignment agreement to dispose of the fields, the closing of which is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including approval of the ANP.

(2)

Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcf

=

million cubic feet

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids (condensate)

BOE Disclosure

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/06/c9691.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

