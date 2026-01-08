Altius Provides 4th Quarter 2025 Project Generation Update

Altius Provides 4th Quarter 2025 Project Generation Update

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS) (OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius") is pleased to update its Project Generation ("PG") business activities and its public junior equities portfolio.

The market value of equities in the portfolio at December 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, compared to $44.0 million at September 30, 2025. Net portfolio investment of approximately $1.3 million was completed during the quarter.

Altius participated in the financing of new private company Centauri Minerals, added to its position in Perseverance Metals Inc. (TSX:V:PMI) and received shares of Altitude Minerals Ltd (ASX: ATT) as consideration for the previously announced vending of the Firenze gold project in Nevada. Altius has retained a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Firenze project, subject to a 0.5% buydown right. Altius also received shares in Eminent Gold Corp . (TSX-V: EMNT) related to a prior period sale of the Celts project. Both the Firenze and Celts projects were generated from Altius's ongoing exploration alliance with Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSX-V: OGN).

An updated list of the public equity holdings on which we hold royalties has been posted to the Altius website at https://altiusminerals.com/investor-information/junior-equities-portfolio/ .

Portfolio Highlights

Altius anticipates another busy exploration year on projects where it has a royalty interest and/or significant equity position in the operator, with more than 75,000 metres of planned, discovery-oriented drilling announced by its various portfolio companies. This is in addition to significant amounts of planned drilling at operating and development stage royalty projects.

As part of its project generation investment mandate, Altius continues to evaluate potential exploration alliances and junior equity investment opportunities that support royalty creation across multiple jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

Lawrence Winter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Generative and Technical for Altius, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed, prepared and approved this release.

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 46,285,577 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

For further information, please contact:

L awrence Winter
Email: Lwinter@altiusminerals.com
Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Flora Wood
Email: Fwood@altiusminerals.com
Tel: 1.877.576.2209
Direct: 1.416.346.9020

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Orogen RoyaltiesTSXV:OGNGold Investing
OGN:CC
The Conversation (0)
orogen royalties

Orogen Royalties

Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions

Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions Keep Reading...
Alain Corbani, gold bars.

Alain Corbani: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Near Term, What About Silver?

Alain Corbani, head of mining at Montbleu Finance and manager of the Global Gold and Precious Fund, sees the gold price reaching US$5,000 per ounce in the near term. He sees real interest rates and the US dollar as the key factors to watch, but noted that other elements are also adding... Keep Reading...
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for 2025 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. The Company is also pleased to... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m