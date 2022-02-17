AltaGas Ltd. announces its intention to redeem in accordance with the terms of the Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K as set out in the Company's articles all of its 12,000,000 issued and outstanding Series K Shares on March 31, 2022 for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series K Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the Redemption Date ...

ALA:CA,ATGFF