Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results

Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

Purepoint Uranium Provides Q2 Corporate Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") provided its Q2 corporate update on exploration activities across its portfolio of uranium projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. This exploration update highlights the continued advancement of multiple high-priority targets as Purepoint executes on its 2025 exploration strategy alongside industry-leading joint venture partners.

Smart Lake Joint Venture (Cameco/Purepoint)

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Completes Winter Drill Program with Encouraging Results and Prepares a Significant Summer Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) announced the completion of the winter drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the "Property") which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the earn-in period.

GoviEx Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Offering Document

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of March 20, 2025 in which the Company announced a private placement financing of up to 150,000,000 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"), it has filed an amended and restated offering document relating to the offering of the up to 100,000,000 Units (the "LIFE Units") forming part of the Offering. The LIFE Units are being offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, in all the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The amended and restated offering document discloses that the offering of the up to $5,000,000 of LIFE Units is subject to a minimum amount of $4,500,000 and what the proposed use of proceeds of a minimum $4,500,000 would be, and provides additional information with respect to the Company's focus over the next 12 months.

Uranium Assay Results for Manyoni Uranium Project

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Uranium Assay Results for Manyoni Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Signs Exploration Agreement with English Rivers First Nation

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has executed an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation ("ERFN") in Saskatchewan ("the Agreement"). The Agreement outlines a number of areas of collaboration between the ERFN and North Shore at its Falcon property ( " Falcon " or the " Property") at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over the earn-in period.

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the Commencement of Drilling and Ground Geophysical Surveys on the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the " Company " or " Global ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce that it has commenced its diamond drilling program, as well as ground geophysical surveys on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Drilling will be focusing on the Zone 2A and Andy grid areas and SJ Geophysics will be conducting ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) and Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) surveys over the Spring Bay grid (Figure 2).

