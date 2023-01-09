Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Lithium Investing News

Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

-- Recent drill results drive decision to increase
proposed plant capacity by 25% to 50,000 tpa

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last, 100% owned, undeveloped lithium salar in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that after an extensive review and selection process, Australian-based Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") has been selected to undertake a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of a proposed 50,000 tonneyear high-purity lithium carbonate production plant in Tolillar salar.

As a result of the Company's recent drilling program that included record drilling results (see December 19, 2022 news release ), the Company has increased the size of the proposed plant to 50,000 tonnes/year of high-purity lithium carbonate with a minimum 40-year production life. According to public reports , lithium carbonate has sold on the spot market for an average of over US$70,000 for the last 12 months, and the market is generally expected to remain undersupplied for several years.

Alpha has prepared an internal financial model that will form the basis of the PEA, with all inputs, processes and results being confirmed by Ausenco as part of its engagement.

The Company continues to drill in Tolillar salar and expects to complete an updated 43-101 Resource Report in the coming weeks.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, commented, "Ausenco is an elite engineering firm that has performed multiple PEA's for several large projects, including the Pozuelos / Pastos Grandes project that was sold in July 2022 for US$950 million. Their expertise involves all project areas extending to geology, mining, infrastructure and financial modelling. We are very fortunate to have Ausenco as our chosen independent engineering firm to perform this PEA." Nichol added, "We are equally excited to have the confidence, based on recent drilling, to increase the proposed size of our first high-grade lithium carbonate plant by 25% to 50,000 tonnes/year."

Ausenco is based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. The firm encompasses deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, to deliver innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors. Ausenco has successfully completed studies for clients all around the world, including initial concept studies, pre-feasibility studies, and definitive studies used for assisting in the procurement of project financing. From hot, wet, tropical locations to dry, cold, high-altitude sites, Ausenco has designed efficient plants around the world and in the most challenging climates, including in the renowned Lithium Triangle.

The plant is being designed in two 25,000 tonne/year modules, the second module to be constructed after the plant has reached reliable, steady-state production, presumably several months after the initial module is operational. Ausenco will require approximately six months to complete the PEA, with final results of the study expected to be published in Q3 2023.

All operations and assets of the Company are in Argentina and are fully managed by Alpha Lithium Argentina SA ("Alpha SA") utilizing local employees and consultants. Alpha has no operations or assets in Canada. Since initiating the first steps of an exploration program in 2020, Alpha SA has drilled more than one dozen wellbores, constructed an in-house brine chemistry research laboratory, developed a proprietary Lithium Carbonate production process that works in Tolillar with remarkable success, started construction of a pilot plant, and employed dozens of highly skilled Argentinian technologists, engineers, geologists, geophysicists and chemists, in addition to several students, accounting, managerial and HR professionals. The Company is grateful for, and reliant upon, the significantly large Argentinian team that has proven instrumental at generating value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337

relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumNEO: ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report that the Energy and Mining Resources of Salta ("REMSA") one of the original vendors of Tolillar Salar, has audited and approved all of Alpha Lithium Argentina SA's ("Alpha SA") investment expenditures to date, and has released Alpha SA of any further obligations under the REMSA Agreement, originally dated January 23, 2019.

The fulfilment of these obligations means that Alpha SA has completed all earning commitments on the areas it originally acquired from REMSA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday January 10th, 2023! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 6, 202 3 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that two members have been appointed to the Board of Directors. Daniel Barrette has been appointed to the board to fill a vacancy and Annemette Jorgensen has been appointed as an additional director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced reasonable "best efforts" marketed private placement (the "Offering"). A total of 21,212,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") were sold at a price of $0.15 per Common Share and a total of 21,212,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were sold at a price of $0.015 per Warrant for combined gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share until January 5, 2025. The expiry date of the Warrants will accelerate in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"). If an Acceleration Event occurs, the Warrants will expire 30 days after notice of such Acceleration Event.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Shareholders who wish to tender their shares are urged to tender their shares in advance of the deadline to ensure efficient processing time.

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has concluded its UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Initial interpretations of geophysical data, over the previously completed geochemical soil sampling grid, suggest multiple zones of interest and drill targets for forthcoming Winter Drill Program.
  • Company's technical team is completing interpretation and mapping of geophysical data with intent to publish results as soon as possible, along with intended drill targets.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has completed its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec previously announced on December 2, 2022. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for a $300,000 grant for the second time in just over two years (see the Company's news release dated September 30, 2021) from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The funds will help support and advance the ongoing 202223 3,000-meter diamond drill program (see the Company's news release dated November 21, 2022) on its Jean Lake Lithium Project located in the Snow Lake area of the province of Manitoba.

The drill targets at the Jean Lake Lithium property include the high-grade spodumene-bearing B1 and B2 pegmatite dykes and Mobile Metal Ion lithium-anomalous magnetic trends defined by a UAV-assisted geophysical survey completed earlier in 2022. The Jean Lake Property is adjacent to Snow Lake Resources Project which includes the Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites and the Thompson Brothers lithium-bearing pegmatite with a recently announced historic (SEC in S-K 1300) indicated mineral resource of 9.08 million tonnes @ 1% lithium oxide and an inferred resource of 1.96 million tonnes @ 0.98% Li2O based on a 0.3% cut-off.1

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001.jpg

Drill Rig at B1 Pegmatite Dyke next to drill shack at the Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001full.jpg

It is intended that ongoing exploration in 2023 on the Lithium Lane's Snow Lake properties will include focused prospecting and surficial geochemical surveys designed to follow-up drone-assisted magnetic and LIDAR surveys on the Grass River, Zoro and Peg North properties. Recent and historical geoscientific databases will be integrated to provide targets on the properties.

The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the stated goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, states, "We are pleased to once again receive this support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund. Historic as well as current base and precious metal mining and developing battery metal projects have provided employment and economic development opportunities in the Snow Lake region. With this assistance from the MMDF and the Government of Manitoba, Foremost Lithium plans to contribute to the growth and prosperity to Snow Lake and nearby communities. The top 10 battery manufacturing plants are currently in China2. Europe and North America are looking to reduce their reliance to Asia, and are seeking domestic supply chains, to which they can procure their critical minerals locally, as well as secure partnerships with local battery metal suppliers and manufacturers. As we advance our Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake, we envision that we will be forming great strategic partnerships and are thankful to have contributions from the MMDF assisting our company."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
Email: info@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is committed to being a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company is focused on exploration and growth on its 5 Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Follow us or contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resourcetechnology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, completion of the Company's recently announced financing, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GMG Provides Projects Team Update

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Engineering Manager Dan Apai, Former Principal Civil Engineer with Fluor Canada

Related News

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

Resource Investing

Aircore Drilling Recommences At Penny’s

Lithium Investing

Cleansing Notice / Appendix 2A

manganese investing

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Development Well Permits Awarded Galactica/Pegasus

manganese investing

Element 25 Limited: Pause In Trading

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×