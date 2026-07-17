Almonty to Voluntarily Delist From TSX

Almonty to Voluntarily Delist From TSX

Almonty Industries Inc. (" Almonty " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1), a leading global producer of tungsten concentrate, today announced that it will voluntarily delist the common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") effective as of the close of trading on July 31, 2026 (the " Delisting "). Following such date, the Common Shares will no longer be traded on the TSX, but will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the " Nasdaq ") under the symbol ALM.

Given that the majority of the Company's daily trading volume is on the Nasdaq, and considering the financial, administrative and compliance obligations and costs associated with maintaining its TSX listing, the Company believes that the Delisting is in the Company's best interests and that maintaining its Nasdaq listing will help deliver better value to the Company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. Pursuant to Subsection 720(b) of the TSX Company Manual, shareholder approval of the Delisting is not required as an alternative market for the Common Shares, the Nasdaq, exists.

Most brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell securities listed on the Nasdaq. Shareholders holding Common Shares in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade their Common Shares on the Nasdaq.

About Almonty

Almonty (Nasdaq: ALM) (TSX: AII) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict-free tungsten a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almonty's flagship Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply a significant portion of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S. defense procurement bans and export restrictions by China. With established operations in Portugal and additional projects in the United States and Spain, Almonty is strategically aligned to meet rapidly rising demand from Western allies committed to supply-chain security and defense readiness. To learn more, please visit https:almonty.com .

Legal Notice

The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "seek", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "emerging", "evolving", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "believes", "next steps" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning timing relating to the Delisting.

Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, the successful completion of commissioning at the Sangdong Mine, the availability of funding for continued development, and the expected trajectory of tungsten prices. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, including, without limitation, the risks identified in the Company's annual information form dated March 18, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated May 11, 2026 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors that could cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. When relying on Almonty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ALMONTY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ALMONTY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE AND IS UNDER NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Company Contact
Lewis Black
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
(647) 438-9766
info@almonty.com

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
ALM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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