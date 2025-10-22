Almonty Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus Available for 25-Month Period

Almonty Industries Inc. (" Almonty " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII,OTC:ALMTD) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1), a leading global producer of tungsten concentrate, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the " Preliminary Shelf Prospectus ") with securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia (the " Canadian Regulators ") and a corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") under the Canada/United States Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System.
The Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement remain subject to completion or amendment. Once a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") is received from the Canadian Regulators and the corresponding registration statement is deemed effective by the SEC, the Company will be permitted to offer its preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, common shares and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the " Qualified Securities "), from time to time during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus will be effective. The Final Shelf Prospectus and the corresponding registration statement may also be used to qualify secondary offerings by securityholders of the Company.
Almonty has filed the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement to provide the Company with greater flexibility to access new capital going forward, but the Company has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Qualified Securities at this time. The terms of any future offerings or issuances of Qualified Securities under the Final Shelf Prospectus and the corresponding registration statement, the intended use of any net proceeds from such offerings, and the terms of the Qualified Securities to be offered, if any, will be established at the time of any such offerings and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities at the time of such offerings.
The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Qualified Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, until a receipt for the Final Shelf Prospectus has been issued by the Canadian Regulators and the corresponding registration statement becomes effective. The Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement contain important information relating to the Qualified Securities. Copies of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available, respectively, under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , or may be obtained by request to the Company by telephone at +1 (647) 438-9766 or by email at info@almonty.com .
No regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Qualified Securities, nor shall there be any sale of Qualified Securities in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.
About Almonty
Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII,OTC:ALMTD) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almonty's flagship Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 80% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S. defense procurement bans and export restrictions by China. With established operations in Portugal and additional projects in Spain, Almonty is strategically aligned to meet rapidly rising demand from Western allies committed to supply-chain security and defense readiness. To learn more, please visit https://almonty.com .
Notice to CDI Holders
In Canada, the use of a base shelf prospectus is customary practice as it allows companies to undergo the applicable Canadian regulatory review process before commencing any offering of securities. Importantly, and generally speaking, securities issued under a shelf prospectus supplement filed under a base shelf prospectus are not subject to a four-month mandatory hold period in Canada. As there are only limited scenarios where ASX applies hold periods for issues of securities, filing a base shelf prospectus (which is effective for a period of 25 months from the date it becomes final) broadly facilitates alignment for issues of shares across the ASX and the other exchanges on which Almonty's securities trade. The terms of any offering of Qualified Securities will be made subject to applicable securities laws and depending on the final structure and size of any offering of Qualified Securities, the Company may require shareholder approval under the ASX Listing Rules.
ASX Listing Rule 5.23 - Competent Person Statement
The mineral resource estimate incorporated by reference in the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 11, 2025. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this release, it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this release, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Legal Notice
The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
