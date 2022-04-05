Life Science NewsInvesting News

VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults and is FDA-approved for once-daily administration In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met Data from the VIRGO trial will be presented at upcoming medical congresses and serve as ...
  • VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults and is FDA-approved for once-daily administration
  • In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met
  • Data from the VIRGO trial will be presented at upcoming medical congresses and serve as the basis for a supplemental U.S. New Drug Application submission in the second quarter of 2022

Allergan, an ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced that the Phase 3 VIRGO trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational twice-daily administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in adults with presbyopia met its primary efficacy endpoint, improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) on Day 14. Additional details of this trial will be presented at future medical congresses and will serve as the basis for a supplemental New Drug Application submission for an optional twice-daily administration to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2022. Approved by the FDA in October 2021 for once-daily use, VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision in adults.

"We are encouraged by the results from the VIRGO trial, which suggest that administering VUITY twice daily may provide an additional dosing option for people with presbyopia to improve their near vision without compromising their distance vision," said Christopher Lievens , O.D., clinical trial investigator and professor, Southern College of Optometry . "With similar safety results compared to the previous studies evaluating once-daily administration, VUITY administered twice daily may offer more flexibility in how blurry near vision is managed."

In the VIRGO Phase 3 trial, a total of 230 participants aged 40 to 55 years old with presbyopia were randomized in a one-to-one ratio of vehicle (placebo) to VUITY, receiving two drops in each eye per day for 14 days, with the second drop at Hour 6 (6 hours after the first drop). The study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant proportion of participants treated with VUITY twice daily gained three lines (the ability to read three additional lines on a near vision chart) or more in mesopic (low light), high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity (DCNVA) with no more than 5-letter loss in low light Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (CDVA) at Day 14, Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) versus the vehicle (placebo).

The safety profile was similar to that observed in studies with once-daily administration of VUITY; the most common adverse events occurring at a frequency of >5% were headache and eye irritation. The twice-daily use of VUITY is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by the FDA.

"We know that many people with age-related blurry near vision are interested in the potential use of VUITY beyond once-daily administration to help manage their condition," said Michael R. Robinson , M.D., vice president, global therapeutic area head, ophthalmology, AbbVie. "The results of the VIRGO trial showcase our continued effort to innovate for patients with age-related blurry near vision and commitment to expanding our leading portfolio of treatments for eye care providers and patients."

About Presbyopia

An estimated 128 million people in the U.S. experience presbyopia or age-related blurry near vision, a common and progressive eye condition that reduces the eye's ability to focus on near objects and usually impacts people after age 40. In a non-presbyopic eye, the clear lens behind the iris can change shape and focus light to the retina, making it easier to see things up close. In a presbyopic eye, the clear lens hardens and does not change shape as easily, making it difficult to focus on near objects. Presbyopia can be diagnosed by an eye doctor (ophthalmologist/optometrist).

About VUITY

VUITY is an optimized formulation of pilocarpine, an established eye care therapeutic, specifically designed to treat age-related blurry near vision. It is delivered with proprietary pHast™ technology, which allows VUITY to rapidly adjust to the physiologic pH of the tear film. This was studied in simulated tear film, and the clinical significance is unknown. VUITY uses the eye's own ability to reduce pupil size and improves near and intermediate vision without compromising distance vision.

Approved Use and Important Safety Information

USE
VUITY™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 1.25% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
  • Do not use VUITY if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Use caution when driving at night or performing hazardous activities in poor lighting.
  • Temporary problems when changing focus between near and distant objects may occur. Do not drive or use machinery if vision is not clear.
  • Seek immediate medical care if you experience any sudden vision loss.
  • If you wear contact lenses, they should be removed prior to VUITY use. Wait 10 minutes after dosing before reinserting contact lenses.
  • Do not touch the dropper tip to any surface as this may contaminate the contents.
  • If more than one topical eye medication is being used, the medicines must be administered at least 5 minutes apart.
  • The most common side effects are headache and eye redness. These are not all the possible side effects of VUITY.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.VUITY.com .

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

###

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-an-abbvie-company-announces-positive-topline-phase-3-results-evaluating-investigational-twice-daily-administration-of-vuity-pilocarpine-hci-ophthalmic-solution-1-25-in-adults-with-age-related-blurry-near-vision-pre-301517329.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Patients with...

Opdivo with chemotherapy demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in this patient population; approval based on Phase 3 results from the CheckMate -648 trial

Opdivo plus Yervoy also received EC approval for the same indication

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo Plus Yervoy as First-Line Treatment for Patients with...

Opdivo plus Yervoy is one of two newly approved Opdivo -based treatment regimens to demonstrate superior overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone in this patient population

Opdivo with chemotherapy also received EC approval for the same indication

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients with Radically Resected, High-Risk Muscle-Invasive Urothelial Carcinoma with Tumor Cell PD-L1 Expression ?1%

Approval based on Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial results showing that adjuvant treatment with Opdivo significantly reduced patients' risk of disease recurrence or death compared to placebo

Opdivo is now the first and only adjuvant immunotherapy option approved in this setting in the European Union

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2022 National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings

Presentations include new analyses of AURORA 1 and details on the ENLIGHT-LN registry

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced that data from multiple studies of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) will be presented at the 2022 National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings, taking place April 6-10, 2022 in Boston, Mass.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Resorts World Las Vegas Secures First-of-its-Kind Agreement With Allergan Aesthetics

Multiyear Agreement Makes Allergan Aesthetics the Preferred Aesthetics and Rewards Partner of the new World-Class Resort

**For approved photos, click here **

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.'s Eversea Division Signs Agreement with E3live

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.'s Eversea Division Signs Agreement with E3live

(TheNewswire)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest", or the "Company") (TSXV:SVS), ("Solarvest" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned division Eversea America Inc. ("Eversea") has signed an agreement with E3Live, one of the organic industry's premier superfood brands. E3Live has agreed to introduce and market Eversea's organic omega-3 DHA products to its customer base

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×