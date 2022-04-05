VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults and is FDA-approved for once-daily administration In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met Data from the VIRGO trial will be presented at upcoming medical congresses and serve as ...

