Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is inviting people across the country to take a "Moment for You" on Wednesday, November 16 and celebrate the biggest event of the year for BOTOX ® Cosmetic. This annual holiday celebrates the number one selling product of its kind 8 with rewards and offers creating the busiest day of the year for the brand.

For this year's celebration, BOTOX ® Cosmetic is sharing two exclusive offers available on Allē, Allergan Aesthetics loyalty program:

  • On Wednesday, November 16 , starting at 9 am Pacific Time and while supplies last, Allē Members can purchase a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) gift card at https://alle.com/botoxcosmeticday . Members who buy a $50 gift card will get an additional $50 gift card to use for themselves or to gift to others for a discount on future treatments with participating Allē providers.
  • Additionally, Allē Members can earn double points on BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatments received from November 16 to November 30. This gives Allē Members two weeks to use their gift cards while earning extra points toward future treatments. Be sure to check out https://alle.com/botoxcosmeticday for the terms and conditions of both offers.

"Millions of consumers have participated in BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day in years past, and this year looks to be the biggest yet as we celebrate the people who have helped this brand become the icon it is," said Jasson Gilmore , Senior Vice President, Allergan Data Labs. "We will reach more people than ever before. Now in its fourth year, we are looking forward to this BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day being a reminder for everyone to take a moment for themselves ahead of the busy holiday season."

"Every fall my patients start looking forward to celebrating BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day and this year is no different. Our schedule for November 16 has been fully booked for months," said Kian Karimi , M.D., Double Board-Certified Nasal and Facial Plastic Surgeon. "My patients know they can trust BOTOX ® Cosmetic to deliver subtle, consistent results. 1 BOTOX ® Cosmetic provides natural-looking results 2,*, with full results in 30 days. 1 Also, it is the only product of its kind FDA approved for adults to temporarily improve the look of three areas – moderate to severe forehead lines, frown lines, and crow's feet – allowing me to better address my patients' needs. 1,3-7 As a brand backed by 20 years of science, I continue to choose BOTOX ® Cosmetic for myself, my patients, my friends, and my family."

BOTOX ® Cosmetic is a prescription treatment and is the number one selling product of its kind. 1,8 Aesthetic providers have relied on it for more than 20 years. 3

Only new or existing Allē Members can participate in the exclusive BOGO gift card and double points offers tied to BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day. People new to Allē are encouraged to sign up for the loyalty program in advance to take advantage of these offers. To join Allē, visit https://alle.com .

Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day is held annually on the third Wednesday in November.

* Patients combined from two studies treated for their forehead and frown lines reported being "Mostly or Very Satisfied" with the natural looking result of treatment.

In two clinical trials, 90% and 82% of patients reported they were "Mostly or Very Satisfied" (top 2 out of 5 responses) with their treatment results at Day 60.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic Important Safety Information & Approved Uses

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic:

  • Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.
  • Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX ® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX ® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX ® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc ® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport ® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX ® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX ® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc ® , Dysport ® , or Xeomin ® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES
BOTOX ® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX ® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics
Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Join Allē today to claim your exclusive BOTOX® Cosmetic offers!

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-celebrates-fourth-annual-botox-cosmetic-onabotulinumtoxina-day-301665627.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×