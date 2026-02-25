Alkane Resources Limited Closes the Market

Nic Earner, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alkane Resources Limited ('Alkane Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: ALK), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX.

Alkane Resources is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with three operating mines: two in Australia and one in Sweden. Operations include the Tomingley gold mine in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony mining operation in central Victoria, and the Björkdal gold mine in Sweden.Alkane also owns the Boda-Kaiser Project, a bulk-tonnage gold-copper development prospect, in Central West New South Wales.

Alkane merged with Canada-based Mandalay Resources Ltd in August 2025. The company is also ASX (ASX: ALK) listed, with headquarters in Perth, Western Australia.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Crystal Quast
Oakstrom Advisors
Crystal@Oakstrom.com
647.254.0651 x226
647-529-6364

