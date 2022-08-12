Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed its financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in concert with AFCP's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the second quarter and first half 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AFCP's website at www.fuelcellpower.com .

"AFCP is diversifying its investments into more immediate revenue generating investments such as its CHP assets, and improving its ability to bring its fuel cells to market, quicker," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "Investors want a more de-risked investment platform, and we're on our way to delivering."

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

AFCP realized significant progress and advancements during the second quarter of 2022, including the following highlights:

  • ~5% increase in Total Assets of over first two quarters of 2022 from $8.968 million to $9.413 million;
  • Achieved a 71% reduction in year-over-year quarterly operating expenses compared to Q2 2021, positioning AFCP to benefit from a much lower monthly cash burn rate;
  • Recorded a significantly lower net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 2022 compared to a net loss of $5.0 million during the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation with partial offsets attributable to increased activities during 2022;
  • Initial preliminary revenue generation of $46.5 thousand from the partial quarter from the PWRR Flow business and the corresponding ~$1 million in equipment value from operating entity; and
  • Exited the quarter with working capital of $2.2 million and cash on hand of $3.1 million compared to working capital of $6.1 million and cash on hand of $5.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Outlook

As reported on June 20, 2022, the Company provided an outlook for the for balance of 2022 and over the longer-term. The Company will continue to update on the success over the coming months. Outlined below are a few of the objectives:

Corporate Initiatives

  • Enhance financial flexibility by exploring opportunities to leverage the use of flow-through shares to minimize AFCP's equity requirements for ongoing development and advancement of CHP projects;
  • Identify, nurture and execute on strategic acquisitions of additional attractive energy assets, earnings-positive service companies in the power and energy space, and/or synergistic clean technology assets or companies; and
  • Source and secure working capital for acquisitions and growth capital, as may be required.

Ongoing Growth of PWWR Flow Streams

  • Expand the Company's asset installation base leveraging our ongoing revenue and earnings generated through PWWR Flow as we continue to develop the $50 million worth of PWWR Flow projects in our pipeline over the next two years.

Continue to Progress Commercialization of Fuel Cell Power NV

  • Achieve next critical milestone on the path to achieving a fully functioning 4kW fuel cell system within a laboratory configuration;
  • Further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market, globally;
  • Develop and implement strategies to establish large-scale and cost-effective fuel cell manufacturing capabilities; and
  • Secure additional strategic partnerships for the piloting and deployment of fuel cells in North America.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company is supplementing the ongoing development of our 4 kW Combined Heat and Power (" CHP ") fuel cell by developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets.

"A number of global pressures are driving rapid growth and accelerating the revenue potential of the generator market at a pace that exceeds the mass home market, and AFCP is ideally positioned to use our cost-effective alkaline technology to meet this growing demand," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "By leveraging our existing staff and resources in Belgium and Czech Republic, we anticipate being able to generate revenue earlier by selling our fuel cells into the burgeoning generator market."

Off-Grid and Back-up Generator Systems
In 2021, the global portable generator market had a value estimated at US$4.6 billion with that figure expected to grow to US$6.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 1 . AFCP is developing fuel cells of varying power output capacities to satisfy these off-grid and back-up generator markets, including fuel cell configurations with an expected stacked range between 40kW and 100kW generator systems. These configurations build on AFCP's current design for the 4kW CHP system, incorporating different membrane technology into larger fuel cells suitable for servicing the generator market.

Discussions with integrators are ongoing and AFCP will collaborate with them to gain access to assembly, sales, marketing, and maintenance capabilities for customers, with the goal of targeting systems that have a power capacity of between 40kW and 100kW with our alkaline fuel cell, including the following:

  • Cell towers / weather stations
  • Highways / rail monitoring
  • Rescue & military
  • Residential
  • Datacentre / hospital / industrial

Global players currently operating within the above segments provide diesel generators which feature a significant carbon footprint compared to the zero-emission alternative offered by AFCP's fuel cells.

Key Advantages of AFCP's Alkaline Technology
Alkaline fuel cell technology offers a number of meaningful advantages compared to other fuel cell types, including:

  • lower cost, as no precious metals are required, which enables affordable mass production;
  • operable with less pure "industrial" hydrogen that may contain up to 10 parts per million of carbon monoxide; a capability not shared by other fuel cell technologies;
  • functional at very low temperatures (-35°C); and
  • a less complex balance of plant.

Emerging Trends in the Off-Grid Generator Segment
The construction sector is a large market and accounts for 36% of global energy use and 38% of energy-related CO 2 emissions. This sector has a large demand for off-grid power generation that is currently being met by diesel power generators and aligns with the heavy transportation sector given both sectors use diesel fuel as the main energy carrier 2 .

As a result, there will be significant challenges adhering to future CO 2 and pollution regulations. For example, in April of 2022, the UK changed its legislation to restrict the use of tax free diesel in generators, which renders hydrogen powered generators as an interesting alternative both ecologically and economically. Across Europe and the UK, the power generation market shows annual sales of nearly 1 billion EUR, while globally that figure is estimated at 20 billion EUR. The market segment being targeted by AFCP represents 65% of this figure and the Company expects that demand for zero emission power generators will grow rapidly driven by the increasing emission restrictions 3 .

The growth potential of this new market is not limited to the sale of new generators; it also includes the replacement of installed generators that no longer meet stricter emission regulations. The anticipated installed base of old diesel generators is forecast between 15 and 20 billion EUR in Europe and the UK and 400 billion EUR world-wide 4 .

Diversification Lends Strength for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond
On June 20, 2022, the Company released an outlook for the second half of 2022, and AFCP's expansion into the back-up and off-grid generator markets is consistent with our drive to further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market globally. The Company's inclusion of fuel cells for the generator market enables AFCP to generate revenue in the near term while the distribution system for hydrogen to be delivered to homes continues to advance, supporting our long-term goal of providing micro-CHP Alkaline Fuel Cell Power systems to the market. Off-grid and back-up fuel cell generators can operate using tanks of hydrogen that are stored on site, thus eliminating the need for hydrogen to be distributed directly to local sites.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Applied UV to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Applied UV to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 15 th and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI .

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 25th

European Q&A Session on August 26 th at 8:30am ET

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with the progress our team continues to make in 2022 despite operating in a challenging business environment. In addition to delivering revenue growth of approximately 13% in the quarter as compared to last year, we also had 5 new utilities join our user community during Q2," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "In addition to expanding our user community, we delivered a new milestone for converted orders from our sales pipeline for the first six months of a calendar year at $24.7 million, reflecting 44% growth year-over-year. We also set a new high-water mark for our Annualized Recurring Revenue1 which now stands at $9.0 million."

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Company reports record revenue with consistent gross margins~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ").

dynaCERT Announces Auditor Resignation

dynaCERT Announces Auditor Resignation

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO"). BDO resigned on their own initiative, which resignation has been reviewed by dynaCERT 's audit committee. BDO has advised that its resignation is a business decision of such firm and has confirmed that there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ) in connection with the change of auditor. dynaCERT is commencing the process to engage a replacement auditor for the 2022 fiscal year.

About dynaCERT Inc.
dyna CERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com .

