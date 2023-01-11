Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that its proposal for drilling at the Twin Canyon Project in southwest Colorado has been approved by the United States Forest Service and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, subject to certain standard operating conditions and placement of a $18,104 bond. Alianza has now received all necessary permits to conduct a proposed 13 hole drill program from 8 drill pads, totalling approximately 3,950 metres of drilling

"Mineralization at Twin Canyon is centred on the Charlene Mine, where 'several thousand‘ ounces of gold were reportedly mined from bleached and altered sandstones in the 1980s," stated Rob Duncan, M.Sc., Vice President, Exploration for Alianza. "Alianza's work has identified the same gold bearing sandstones over a distance of 3000 metres of strike length in the vicinity of the Charlene Mine, greatly expanding the exploration potential of this district. The proposed drill program will test this prospective stratigraphy with the goal of demonstrating a large scale gold mineralizing system at Twin Canyon."

Exploration at Twin Canyon has targeted disseminated native gold mineralization associated with a bleached sandstone spotted with bitumen, with small amounts of limonite after pyrite. Optical and microprobe work carried out on mineralized samples indicate a direct gold – bitumen association raising the novel possibility that the mineralizing process at Twin Canyon is driven by those associated with petroleum basin development.  A small underground gold mine (the Charlene Mine) operated at Twin Canyon dating back to the mid-1950s. Historic sampling of the underground workings has returned grab samples ranging from 0.1 to 15.77 g/t gold. Twenty-eight historic channel samples 1.5 to 10 metres in length were anomalous in gold, eight of which exceeded 2 g/t gold (including a highlight of 8.1 g/t gold over 3 metres). Recent work, including mapping and soil and rock geochemical sampling expanded the prospective strike length of the prospective gold bearing sandstone unit to over 3000 metres, with regional potential for expansion of the target laterally as well as to deeper stratigraphic levels.

Alianza is seeking a partner to fund the next phase of work and will be entering into discussions with prospective partners through the first quarter of 2023.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and two optioned to Allied Copper within an alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects. Alianza also holds certain royalties on projects in North and South America.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") has cancelled the non-brokered private placement of 20 million "Flow-Through" Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1 million (the " Offering ") announced on December 12, 2022

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have completed exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. The program was successful in extending the strike length of the BT structure at the Bighorn Target to 525 metres in length, with at least 1,400 metres of potential strike length exposure within prospective Basal Quartzite unit rocks. This program upgrades this target in terms of drilling priority for 2023. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 20 million "Flow-Through" Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1 million (the " Offering

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC, TheNewswire , November 30, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) , ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce results of the first modern drill test of the Klondike property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) , under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Five holes were completed testing the Northeast Fault (2 holes), West Graben Fault (2 holes) and East Graben Fault (1 hole) targets. Hole KDB22-05 tested a strand of the West Graben Fault yielding long intersections of alteration and 42 metres of anomalous copper mineralization in a halo surrounding a fault intersection of 4.26% copper over 1.06 metres. Management interprets this result to indicate strong potential for copper mineralization on the main strand of the West Graben Fault. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have commenced exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. This first phase program will consist of mapping, prospecting and trenching of targets in preparation for drill testing. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining  high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling.

Steppe Gold Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operations Update

Steppe Gold Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operations Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update for the final quarter of 2022.

  • Gold production was 5,600 oz in the fourth quarter for a total of 33,500 oz for 2022
  • Mined 958,288 tonnes and 922,051 tonnes crushed and stacked in the year ended 2022
  • Strong reagent supplies at the year end and new supply routes functioning well
  • At December 31, 2022, total estimated recoverable gold from oxide ores is 80,000 oz
  • Construction start for Phase 2 Expansion is planned for Q2 2023

The Company is pleased to report a strong finish to 2022 with uninterrupted gold production since the resumption of irrigation in the Spring. Gold production was approximately 5,600 oz in the fourth quarter for a total of 33,500 oz for 2022, and sales for the year was 33,700 oz. We expect 2023 production to come in at a similar level to 2022 with some potential for upside. First quarter production is expected to be approximately 6,000 oz.

Empress Royalty Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Under Symbol "EMPYF"

Empress Royalty Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Under Symbol "EMPYF"

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "EMPYF". Empress upgraded to OTCQX from OTCQB

"Commencing trading on OTCQX is an important step for Empress which allows a greater number of US investors the opportunity to invest in our Company," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Enhancing company visibility, growing market presence, increasing share liquidity, and improving access to capital are key business goals that we have successfully achieved and will be further supported by trading on OTCQX. Empress is focused on delivering shareholder value and we look forward to offering new US investors the opportunity to strategically invest in gold and silver."

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empress Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empress Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Empress Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF), a global royalty and streaming creation company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Empress Royalty Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Empress Royalty Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EMPYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Augusta Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G; OTCQB:AUGG; FSE:11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal underwritten basis, 5,847,954 units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.71 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at a price of C$2.30.

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andor Lips to its board of directors. Dr. Lips is an experienced geologist who resides in the Netherlands. Dr Lips holds advisory and board positions across the globe. HCF International Advisories, Western Tethyan Resources, 79th Group, Spectral Industries, and Verde Magnesium are a few of the groups that are benefiting from his expertise in strategic, technical, financial and governance matters

Prior to his current consulting and advisory activities, he worked for Eldorado Gold as VP European Strategy & Corporate Sustainability. He also held prior positions with the Commodity Discovery Fund (Fund Manager), ING Bank N.V. (Senior Banker), Lydian International Ltd (Technical Director), and BRGM (Senior Geologist and Program Manager) whilst also providing external expert advice to the European Commission over the past decade. Dr. Lips earned his PhD and Master's degrees in Structural Geology and Geodynamics at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") into Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo ").

