Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX/NYSE: AQN) ("AQN") today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Friday, March 6, 2026, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, March 6, 2026, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Rod West, and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Stefani.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Friday, March 6, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

1 800 715-9871

Toll Dial-In Number

1 646 307-1963

Conference ID

3922090

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8bvdvvub

Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpower.com

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN and AQNB, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpower.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute ‘‘forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and ‘‘forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, ‘‘forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "plans" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include the expected release date of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. AQN cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in AQN's Annual Information Form and Annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three, six and nine months ended September 30, 2025, each of which is available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, AQN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Investor Inquiries:

Brian Chin
Vice President, Investor Relations
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
E-mail: InvestorRelations@APUCorp.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500

Media Inquiries:

Stephanie Bose
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Liberty
E-mail: Corporate.Communications@libertyutilities.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

algonquin-power-utilitiesaqn-cctsx-aqncleantech-investing
AQN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, February 4, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 4 février 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Electric car and control panel.

10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2026

The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative. The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals... Keep Reading...
MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank ProductionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rzolv Technologies

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development ("ERD") to... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL,OTC:RZOLF) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery-metals-investing

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

LCO2 Tank FEED Achieves Key Milestones