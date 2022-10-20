Pharmaceutical Investing News

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced the filing of a New International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary manufacturing process.

Albert Labs, PCT Patent Application, Psilocybin, Cancer, Medicine, Manufacturing, (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

This proprietary manufacturing methodology developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN-101 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). The bioreactor technology is efficient, economical, and sustainable, ensuring pharmaceutical quality and consistent production of its natural, tryptamine-based medicines

The Company is utilising this proprietary manufacturing technology to produce its primary drug target, the psilocybin-based KRN-101, which will treat cancer patients suffering from mental distress. It will also support the company's growth plans as it pursues a clinical expansion strategy with various global regulatory authorities.

Dr Jean Saayman , Research and Development Lead for Albert Labs : "This technology is a very innovative approach to solving the scale-up issues faced by processes utilising high-value shear-sensitive organisms. The novel bioreactor and processing methods result in better yields with lower post-processing requirements, and the advantages for commercial API production are exciting. The R&D team worked diligently on this innovative technology, and we are all very proud of the benefits."

Dr Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "This milestone demonstrates the Company's in-house biochemical engineering expertise and simultaneously establishes Albert Labs as a market leader in the controlled production and scaling of pharmaceutical quality, natural tryptamine-based medicines.

Quality and consistency are critically important conditions in order to meet regulatory requirements, and this presents a challenge to companies like Albert Labs , who are looking to utilise natural products to treat patients suffering from mental health challenges. To have the capability to produce natural medicines at scale and to pharmaceutical quality, provides the Company with an invaluable asset.

Traditional mental health treatments are unable to effectively and safely treat many mental health disorders. These disorders represent a currently unmet and urgent need. Utilising this technology for our primary drug target, KRN-101, Albert Labs is working to improve the lives of millions who are currently suffering."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a pharmaceutical drug development company, focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds in the treatment of mental health, and providing rapid access to effective prescription medicines for people suffering from mental health disorders. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to suffers with mental health concerns in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Albert Labs International Corp.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c5328.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albert LabsCSE:ABRTPharmaceutical Investing
ABRT:CNX
Albert Labs

Albert Labs


Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs Appoints Two Industry Leading Directors

Albert Labs Appoints Two Industry Leading Directors

Albert Labs welcome Mike Thompson , MBE and Katie Shelton-Innes to the Board

 Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds from natural sources to address mental health disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Thompson MBE and Katie Shelton-Innes to its Board.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Appoints Principal Investigator for Real World Evidence Study for KRN-101

Albert Labs Appoints Dr Sara Tai as Principal Investigator for upcoming RWE Study on KRN-101

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), an R&D company developing mental health therapeutic medicines, is pleased to announce Dr. Sara Tai Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology from Manchester University, as Principal Investigator for its upcoming trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KRN-101, a psilocybin-based medicine, for the treatment of cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect some 15 million patients in Europe and North America .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Granted Health Canada Licence

Albert Labs has been issued a Health Canada License enabling the possession, production, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines for mental health treatments, is pleased to report it has been granted a Health Canada License dated 05-05-2022 for its research and production facility in Burnaby, Canada . This approval permits the legal possession, production, assembly, sale, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances within the confines of the regulations governing controlled substances.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs' Pre-Clinical Analytical and Toxicological Research Supports Company's Forthcoming Studies

World-renowned scientists from the University of CESPU Health Sciences Department, Portugal are working in partnership with Albert Labs' expert team to conduct safety and toxicology studies, in preparation for KRN-101's use in Real World Evidence studies.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical quality medicines, based on the mycelia of Psilocybe, today released further details of their ongoing preclinical studies. These are currently being conducted at the University of Health Sciences, CESPU, Portugal . The partnership established between Albert Labs and CESPU, provides Albert Labs with preclinical drug assessment capabilities, both in vivo and in vitro. The current work programme provides essential data on Albert Labs' mycelium-based pharmaceutical products in support of clinical trials due to start later this year. The clinical programme will investigate the potential to treat cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect approximately 15 million patients worldwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces the Addition of Two Renowned Scientific Advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Robert Britton and Dr Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira bring drug development and pharmacology/toxicological expertise to Albert Labs' expanding R&D and Prescription Medicine activities

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), or the "Company", a mental health research and drug development company have strengthened their Scientific Advisory Board, with the addition of Professor Robert Britton a Natural Product Chemist, and renowned toxicologist and pharmacologist, Dr. Dinis-Oliveira.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Erasca Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Pfizer to Evaluate ERAS-007 and Palbociclib Combination

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with palbociclib in patients with KRAS- and NRAS-mutant colorectal cancer and KRAS-mutant pancreatic cancer

Erasca previously signed CTCSAs with Pfizer and Lilly to evaluate ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences CEO Philip J. Young

Trip to Treatment: Lobe Sciences CEO Touts Targeted Low Dosing for Better Patient Outcomes

Trip to Treatment: Lobe Sciences CEO Touts Targeted Low-dosing for Better Patient Outcomesyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 3 rd , 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 7518646 and it will be available until Thursday, November 17, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Presents Scientific Advancements in Infectious Disease Prevention and Treatments at IDWeek 2022

Data demonstrate diversity of vaccine and anti-infective portfolio and cutting-edge scientific approach to battling viral and bacterial infections

Presentations of interest include a late-breaking abstract with the first full data of the efficacy and safety of Pfizer's bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSVpreF) vaccine candidate in older adults; and new data regarding PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), including its effect on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and other medical visits

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Animal Health Launches Sure Petcare Animo® GPS

New smart device provides geolocation and dog behavioral tracking capabilities

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada a division of Merck & Co, Inc., Rahway, N.J. USA (NYSE:MRK), announced today the U.S. launch of Animo ® GPS, an activity and behavior monitor for dogs with GPS tracking capabilities. The product can alert pet owners within 20 seconds if their dog leaves its designated "Safe Zone" and offers real-time tracking with location updates from every five seconds when in "Lost Dog Mode."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute Announce Licensing Agreement for Novel Tuberculosis Antibiotic Candidates

Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) today announced a licensing agreement for two preclinical antibacterial candidates for evaluation as potential components of combination regimens for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB). These candidates were discovered by Merck scientists as part of the TB Drug Accelerator (TBDA). The TBDA is a collaboration established among biopharmaceutical companies, research organizations and universities to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates against TB. The initiative was established with support and leadership from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×