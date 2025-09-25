Albemarle Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Albemarle Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2025 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 .

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, November 6 , at 8 a.m. EST . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ3

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q3 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: November 6, 2025
Start Time: 8 a.m. EST

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q3-2025-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and X .

Albemarle regularly posts information to Albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 308-6194, invest@albemarle.com
Media Contact: Ryan Dean , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

